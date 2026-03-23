Residents across several US states have reported hearing a strange humming noise in their neighbourhoods.

The noise has reported in New Jersey, Virginia, and Connecticut, and residents are complaining that it is loud enough to disrupt their daily lives.

One resident, Scott Montgomery, told ABC 6: "It is infringing on our peace of mind and our tranquility."

In Vineland, New Jersey, locals said that the noise started after construction on a new data center.

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The enormous data center will cover 2.5 million square feet, and though officials have not said there is definitely a link, residents have complained that the noise is not coming from construction.

"That is not construction, and that monstrosity is only partially built," said Mr Montgomery. "If it sounds like this now, what's it going to be like when everything's up and running?"

Data centers are used in AI (funky-data/Getty)

Virginia, which has hundreds of data centers, as well as Connecticut have also had similar noise complaints, though local authorities have again failed to identify a source of the sound.

According to experts, data centers can make a low-frequency hum as a result of the equipment, including cooling systems, which have to run 24 hours a day.

Fans and chillers can make around 55 and 85 decibels, and these operated across the thousands servers that a single can contain.

In New Jersey, the Cumberland Country Department of Health has confirmed it has received complaints about the noise.

In a post on Facebook, it said: "If our inspectors find that noise levels are higher than those allowed under the code, we follow the enforcement guidelines under which a penalty may be issued if compliance is not obtained within a certain timeframe."

In New Jersey, the site is being built by Data One, and the company said that the construction meets noise regulations in a statement.

"Our site is operating in full compliance with Vineland City noise ordinance limits," the statement said.

A source of the noise has not yet been officially confirmed (sinology/Getty)

"We will continue deploying sound reduction measures to minimize any impact on our neighbors."

One person took to social media, where they described the noise as 'like a huge engine idling all the time.'

Mr Montgomery lives around half a mile away from the data center, and said: "It keeps you up at night, as you can hear it coming through the house."

Meanwhile in Connecticut a petition in West Haven has gathered around 140 signatures around a low humming noise.

The petition says: "For years, our community has been plagued by a constant or intermittent humming noise and low-frequency vibrations affecting multiple areas of town.

"This disturbing phenomenon occurs at all hours, disrupting our ability to sleep, concentrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

"Many residents have reported increased levels of stress, anxiety and physical discomfort due to this incessant noise and vibration."







