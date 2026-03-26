The State Department has released a map showing the most dangerous countries for US citizens to travel to.

The reveals the different levels of travel advisory for US citizens who are travelling abroad, color-coding countries from the least severe blue, which are relatively safe, all the way up to red, where US citizens are advised to not travel.

Countries which come into this highest level of category include where there is an active war going on, or which are openly hostile towards the US.

Russia is the largest example, as well as Ukraine which is still defending against a Russian invasion.

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Iran is of course also in the red category, where the US is at war, as well as North Korea,

Another level four country is South Sudan, where at least 10,000 people are believed to have been massacred at the city of El Fasher as the country's civil war grinds on.

The map in full, with blue for level one, yellow for two, orange for three, and red for four (US State Department)

In order to reach this highest level the State Department says there is a high risk of 'terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest of US citizens, and wrongful detention' towards US citizens.

Some countries don't have level four warning for the whole country, but certain regions are advised to be at this level of risk.

Mexico is an example of this, where while the country as a whole is classed as level 2, the same level as the UK, France, Spain, and China, Mexican states like Sinaloa and Colima are classed right up as level four, where the government advises against all travel.

The State Department has explained that these are to advice US citizens about what precautions they should take while travelling in a given country.

But what are each of the four levels?

The advisories are aimed at informing travellers what precautions they should take (d3sign/Getty)

At level one, this is relatively safe and US citizens can 'practice usual precautions', and includes Canada, Greece, and Japan among others.

Level two sees visitors urged to 'exercise increased caution', including countries like the UK, Brazil, France, and India.

At level three the warnings begin to get a little more serious, advising people to 'reconsider travel', and includes countries like Pakistan, Venezuela, and Israel.

Finally, we get to the highest level where the State Department advises against all travel.

Full list of countries with 'do not travel' advice