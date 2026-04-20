US soldier shares disturbing photo of what they're being served to eat raising concerns

Concerning photos from US Navy ships deployed in the Iran war have emerged after the family of a soldier has claimed those onboard are 'running out of food'.

Pictures shared recently by servicemen aboard the USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln, published by USA Today, showed minuscule portions of food being served, raising concerns about whether those onboard are getting enough to eat.

According to the outlet, families of those soldiers have expressed concern for their loved ones, who they fear are going hungry while deployed in the Middle East.

The report showed photographs depicting meager dinners: one consisting of just a couple of small folded tortillas and a scoop of meat, while another showed a plate of grey-looking processed meat and just a few boiled carrots.

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Dan, whose daughter is a Marine aboard the USS Tripoli, is one of many desperately worried families who have turned to sending food-filled boxes to those onboard.

Through a few sporadic messages with his daughter, he had learned that there was no longer any fresh produce on the ship and that they were rationing food to make ends meet.

"We have the strongest military in the world. You shouldn’t be running out of food, and you shouldn’t not be able to get mail on the ship," said Dan, 63, who also served in the Marines.

"The one thing we had over our adversaries [was] we fed our people."

After hearing that his daughter was running low on toiletries, Dan packed a box with shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, and tampons, and added candy and snacks to keep her going.

But despite his best efforts, sending help isn't easy. Earlier this month, mail delivery to military ZIP codes across the Middle East was indefinitely suspended, leaving the boxes in transit with no clear delivery time frame.

The Tripoli has been at sea for over a month after leaving its home port in Japan to join the war taking place in Iran.

There are 3,500 sailors and Marines aboard the Tripoli and its two accompanying warships. Both are working to maintain the US blockade of ships leaving Iranian ports, according to the U.S. Central Command.

There are 3,500 sailors and Marines aboard the Tripoli and its two accompanying warships (Photo by Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Since the article was published on Thursday, the US Navy has hit back, vehemently rejecting claims that its warships are short of food.

The Chief of Naval Operations, an office run by Admiral Daryl Caudle said on X: "Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false.

"Both USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli have sufficient food onboard to serve their crews with healthy options. The health and wellbeing of our Sailors and Marines are my top priority, and every crew member continues to receive fully portioned, nutritionally balanced meals.

"Regarding mail and personal packages, a temporary hold on sending mail into theater, due to combat operations, has been lifted. Our logistical network is highly adaptable, and we remain committed to supporting our warfighters as they execute Operation Epic Fury.

"The US Navy possesses an unmatched logistics capability to sustain operations at sea, and routine menu adjustments are simply how we optimize our endurance to keep our warships in the fight."

Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, also shared on X: "More FAKE NEWS from the Pharisee Press."

For context, the Pharisees were the Jewish elite who opposed Jesus in Biblical times, and it is used as an insult by some Christians to refer to people who are obsessed with rules and miss the bigger picture.

He continued: "My team confirmed the logistics stats for the Lincoln & Tripoli. Both have 30+ days of Class I supplies (food) on board. NavCent monitors this everyday, for every ship.

"Our sailors deserve - and receive - the best."