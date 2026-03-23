US issues security warning to Americans worldwide

The US Department of State has issued a fresh security warning for Americans across the globe, urging people to stay alert as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour threat to Iran at the weekend, in which he announced his plans for the next stage of the war raging in the Middle East, which began in February when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on the country.

In the latest development, the president announced today that he has postponed threatened strikes on Iranian power plants - but what does this all mean for US citizens?

Donald Trump's message for US citizens

An alert published yesterday (March 22) urged Americans overseas to 'exercise increased caution' while traveling.

While the warning carries extra weight for those currently in or traveling through the Middle East, the government have stressed that it also applies worldwide.

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The Shahrak-e Gharb neighbourhood of Tehran, pictured last week (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

The alert noted that 'US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted', and says groups supportive of Iran could also go after 'other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world'.

Travel disruption caused by events in the Middle East

The update went on to explain that periodic airspace closures could trigger major travel disruption, which could leave some passengers stranded or facing last-minute changes to their plans.

Americans abroad have been told to closely monitor guidance from their nearest US embassy or consulate, while anyone planning an international trip is being urged to read the latest travel advisory for their destination before heading off.

Americans traveling around the globe have been urged to check the US Government's travel advisory before flying (Getty stock)

The warning comes as the State Department continues to take an especially hard line on Iran, where its current advice remains at Level 4 - the highest possible ranking.

'Do not travel to Iran'

The official guidance is blunt: "Do not travel to Iran for any reason. US citizens in Iran should leave immediately.”

Officials say Americans in the country face serious risks, including terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest, torture, and wrongful detention; while also stressing that there is no US Embassy in Iran, meaning direct American consular support inside the country is not available.

President Donald Trump issued a threat to Iran over the weekend (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The State Department says some US nationals have been detained for years on what it describes as false charges, with some reportedly tortured and even sentenced to death.

It also warned that simply holding an American passport, or even having links to the United States, may be enough to trigger questioning or detention by Iranian authorities.

The government goes even further by telling Americans in Iran to prepare for the possibility of being detained 'for an unknown length of time, possibly without clear reason, and without the ability to contact anyone for help'.

Americans have been encouraged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) so they can receive security alerts and make it easier for officials to reach them during an emergency.