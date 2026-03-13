There has been an update about a boy who impregnated his girlfriend when he was 12 years old and she was 15.

Hunter Johnson and his girlfriend, Bella, made headlines when they appeared in the TLC documentary series Unexpected, which follows people through their journey with an unplanned pregnancies, with a particular focus on teenage moms.

The controversial series followed the pair after Bella became pregnant aged 14, when Hunter was just 12, with them welcoming their son Wesley in 2025.

Speaking earlier in the series, Bella said: “I didn’t think at 15 I would be pregnant. I didn’t think with a 13-year-old either.”

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Meanwhile, Hunter said: “I was 12 when I found out I was going to be a dad. Now I’m 13. I did not think I would be finishing 8th grade and becoming a dad at the same time.”

Now, there has been an unexpected update as the difficult situation continues to unfold.

Bella was 14 when she became pregnant with her then 12-year-old boyfriend (TLC)

This has come from Hunter's dad Casey Johnson, who has requested that a judge bar his son, who is now 14, from moving in with Bella and her family.

Hunter's dad has previously made his feelings clear on the situation, saying he believes his son has 'ruined' his life, though Hunter disagreed on the show.

The new request came after Hunter's mom allowed him to move in with his girlfriend before she got pregnant.

A court filing from Casey, which was reported in The Ashley, said: “[Hunter’s mom] allowed the minor child to move in with his girlfriend who became pregnant soon after."

Casey has also alleged that his son is being given access to marijuana by his mom Stacie.

The filing added: “Further, [Casey] believes that [Stacie] provides the minor child with marijuana and does not make the minor child go to school… [Stacie] is providing an unstable and unwholesome environment for the minor child.”

Hunter is now 14, but his dad is trying to stop him from moving in with Bella and her family (TLC)

Casey has filed to receive full custody of his son after being previously granted joint custody on a temporary basis.

Bella has previously stood by her decision to appear on the TV series.

"If I didn't want to share my story and let people know my situation, 'cause it is pretty unique compared to other people's, I wouldn't do it," she said.

The teen added: "The other reason my mom posts TikToks is 'cause it was my idea."

Hunter's dad Casey has reportedly not featured directly on the show, with the explanation given being that this was due to his disapproval of the situation.

UNILAD has contacted TLC for comment.