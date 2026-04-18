After the RMS Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912, the next time some of its artefacts touched water came 114 years to the day of its sinking.

The Titanic exhibit at the Volo Museum in Chicago got a shock when it was flooded on April 15, the exact day the Titanic struck an iceberg and was downed 12,500 feet below the freezing surface.

The Titanic wasn’t discovered until 1985, and ever since, around 250 people have made the plunge to see it since - including Titanic director James Cameron.

Sadly, the wreckage was also a contributing factor in the death of the CEO of the OceanGate company, and his guests who entered his Titan submersible, which imploded in an attempt to reach the location on June 18, 2023.

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There aren’t many who can say they have seen the Titanic with their eyes, and what items lay on the ship.

But as for the latter, the Volo Museum can reveal that it holds many artefacts that were once at the bottom of the sea.

Volo Museum experienced a flood on the anniversary of the Titanic's sinking (YouTube/ @volomuseum)

However, when employees entered the premises to find a ‘mysterious’ amount of water on the floors, they began to believe it could be linked to the anniversary date.

In an interview,

“The irony of any Titanic exhibit flooding is strange enough, but the fact that ours flooded on the exact anniversary of the Titanic’s sinking is more than ironic; it’s almost paranormal,” Jim Wojdyla, marketing director for the Volo Museum spoke to ABC 7 Chicago about it.

However, this isn’t the first time this has happened, as Wojdyla explained the exhibition was also flooded in 2024.

He said: “The first time occurred during its opening year, and now again on the anniversary.

“I’m not sure what to make of the coincidence, but it’s enough to give us goosebumps.”

He explained that there were no ‘burst pipes’ or issues with the foundations to allow water on site.

Employees thought it could be down to something 'paranormal' (Getty Stock Images)

But that night 2.43 inches of rain came crashing down on the city of Chicago, which was discovered to be the most reasonable explanation that led to a flood in the museum.

Despite the rain being an easy explanation for the floor, the ironic date has been noted by employees, who think it could have a ‘paranormal’ element to it.

People online were a little skeptical of the ‘paranormal’ link, as on the company’s Facebook page, one commenter wrote: “I'd be concerned if it was saltwater.”

Another joked of an event including their Titanic CD, writing: “July 7 2015, Our basement flooded and when I went downstairs my cd was floating on the water.”

Never say never.