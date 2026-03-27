An Airbnb host was understandably shocked to discover that their mansion that had supposedly been booked for seven people was used to host a huge party for hundreds of teenagers and young adults.

On Saturday (March 21), the Celina Police Department were called to a mansion in Texas following reports of 'large gathering' taking place.

When the arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a party with anywhere between 500 to 800 teenagers and young adults was taking place at the property, which they later learned had been booked via Airbnb.

According to law enforcement, news of the massive gathering was shared on social media and the ages of those in attendance ranged from 15 to 25.

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Things then went on to take a dramatic turn when gunshots started to ring out from within the mansion.

Speaking about the shocking incident, Celina Police Chief John Cullison told Fox 4: "We started getting the 911 calls with the shots fired. We also got a call that there was 10 men at the front gate, and they had guns, and they were threatening to kill someone.

"So, this of course amped our officers up just a bit to make sure we go inside and keep everybody safe. But it wasn’t until they went inside and they actually realized how vast this party was."

Cullison added that when officers went into the property they discovered bloodied sheets and towels.

He believes that it wasn't just Celina teens that were attendance at the party and there were were kids from 'Dallas and other communities around here'.

"This wasn’t just a Celina concern. This is a metropolitan concern," the police chief stated.

As well as shots being fired at the mansion, two more were fired at nearby Collin College, said Fox 4.

No one was injured, but the mansion itself was completely trashed, property owner Kishore Karlapudi said.

The Celina-based mansion was badly damaged (Fox 4)

Detailing the extent of the damage, Karlapudi shared: "We were totally shocked, and they damaged the property, you know.

"They took all the furniture out from the living space, and they put it in the garage. They took all the wall fixtures, everything out.

"They broke the wall fixture. They broke, the island was broken. The granite countertop was broken because it looks like kids danced on those."

He went on to say that the person who booked the property lied about what they were using it for.

"Somebody booked it, saying they needed the property for a party of seven people," Karlapudi said.