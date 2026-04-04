Fresh from the news that Pam Bondi was being axed from her role as Attorney General, the Justice Department wasted no time in disposing of the official portraits of the former cabinet member.

Just hours after Donald Trump had publicly revealed that Bondi was being let go, her portraits had been ripped from the walls and tossed into the trash, with outlet MS NOW documenting it on camera.

Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, served as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer for just over a year before falling out of favor with the President and losing her job.

It is understood that she was informed of her firing prior to Trump’s live address from the White House on Wednesday, April 1, and was already on her way back to Florida by the time the broadcast hit the airwaves.

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Pam Bondi was fired as Attorney General earlier this week (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While no single reason has been given for Bondi’s departure, her controversial handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, is thought to be the key culprit.

Trump himself had expressed a willingness to declassify the files pertaining to the late sex offender while campaigning for the presidency in 2024, yet it wasn’t until late last year that heavily redacted files began to be released.

To add further insult to injury, Bondi was widely criticized in February 2025, when she declared that Epstein’s client list was ‘sitting on my desk right now.’ The Justice Department later clarified in July 2025 that she had misspoken, as no such list existed.

Bondi also came under fire for her aggressive purge of career Justice Department employees who worked on former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

A number of missteps including her handling of the Epstein files are thought to be behind the decision (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The removal of Bondi’s portraits echoes a similar anecdote she herself had shared following Trump’s inauguration for a second term, in which she personally recounted removing images of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Merrick Garland from the walls.

“I went up on the seventh floor, which is the national security division. The entire floor is a SCIF, so no one can get in there,” Bondi said during an interview that February on Fox News’ My View with Lara Trump. “So, I was able to get the code, open the door, and I look on the wall and see President Biden, [former Vice President] Kamala Harris, and [former Attorney General] Merrick Garland’s paintings still hanging.”

“I personally took all three photos down,” Bondi explained. “I put them in front of someone who said to me, ‘Oh well, maintenance is really slow here.’ I said, ‘Well, it took me about 30 seconds to get them off the wall.’ ”