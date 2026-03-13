A family have rejected a multi-million dollar offer to buy their land from a company.

Ida Huddleston, 82, was approached by a Fortune 100 business wanting to buy up her 71 acres in Mason County, Kentucky, offering her millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, Ida's daughter Delsia Bare said that she was also approached by the same company who wanted to buy her 463-acre property.

Ida was offered a total of $4.26 million, while Delsia's offer came to over $22 million for her land.

Advert

But both mother and daughter refused to sell their land to the developers, and have explained that the developers' persistence is now starting to test her patience.

So why did they refuse to sell their land to the company?

Ida's daughter Delsia Bare also refused to sell (YouTube/LEX18)

The company wanted to purchase the land in order to build a data center there, and Ida and Delsia explained that they believe this would have a negative impact on their community.

And they added that the continued pressure from the developer to sell has only made them all the more determined not give up any of their land.

Speaking to LEX 18, Ida said: “I said I don’t want your money, I don’t need your money, but I do feel sorry for everybody around us."

The company approaching them has also refused to reveal its true identity to them, further strengthening their resolve to not sell.

“When they will not reveal who they are that’s a major player in what you’re going to do with the rest of your life if you are stuck here or even if you are leaving here,” said Delsia.

LEX 18 has reported that several landowners have been approached about selling up, and local officials have said that it could be economically transformative.

The property would be turned into a data center (YouTube/LEX18)

Tyler McHugh is the economic development director at the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority, and said: “As far as jobs would go, they would become, if not our largest employer, definitely top three."

But Delsia is sceptical about just how beneficial the site would be to the area, saying: “My guess is you won’t have over 50 and they won’t even be here at this building when it’s said and done."

As for Ida, she is adamant, saying: "I'm staying put."

Concerns have also been raised about the environmental impact of data centers, which have seen an increase in construction, including questions about pollution and water usage at the sites.

Meanwhile, other worries include the power requirements, placing huge demand on the local grid for electricity.