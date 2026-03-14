Miami has introduced a series of rules for Spring Break, as college students across the country prepare for their mid-semester holidays.

With many people traveling for Spring Break this weekend, the city has introduced a series of rules and restrictions, as well as a warning on banned items prohibited on the beach.

Over on the Miami Beach website, authorities explain: "The entire month of March has been designated as a high-impact period in Miami Beach, resulting in additional measures with respect to traffic, staffing and public safety.

"The periods between March 12-15 and March 19-22 are expected to generate the largest spring break crowds this year. As such, more stringent measures will be implemented during these two weekends."

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Miami has introduced rules and regulations for Spring Break (Getty Stock Photo)

Rules beginning March 5

The non-resident towing rate will be double the usual rate, increasing to $548 plus administrative fees for vehicles towed in the Art Deco District.

Package liquor stores in the Art Deco District will close at 8pm.

The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) will implement a traffic plan to begin at 6pm Thursday to Sunday to reduce the impact of traffic around the South of Fifth and Flamingo Park.

The MBPD will also implement a License Plate Reader on the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways on March 13-15 and March 20-22 starting at 10pm.

DUI enforcement will be conducted on March 13-14 and 20-21.

Business that rent or lease 'golf carts, low-speed vehicles, autocycles (i.e. slingshots), motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles powered by motors of 50 cubic centimeters or less and motorized bicycles will be suspended from operating on March 12-15 and March 19-22.'

Miami Beach at Spring Break (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Authorities also explain that security checkpoints will be in place to make sure prohibited items such as coolers, glass containers, inflatables, tents, tables and similar objects are not brought onto the beach.

The city has also explained that there will be a strong police presence.

Public Information Officer Christopher Bess told NBC Miami that not only is there a drone program, but also license plate readers and 'over a thousand cameras'.

"[These] are cameras that scan every single license plate that enters our city and alerts us in real time of any wanted persons, stolen vehicles, and we recovered a lot of illegal guns and drugs throughout the last couple of years utilizing that technology," Bess said.

"If you come to our city, we welcome those who remain lawful and respect all that our city has to offer.

"If you come to our city and break rules and become unruly, you will be arrested."