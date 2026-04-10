Emails involving US First Lady Melania Trump have been released in the Epstein files after she gave a statement denying knowledge of the disgraced financer's crimes.

A huge slew of documents from the estate of financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been made public in recent months.

These millions of files have included a huge number of emails in which multiple high profile figures, including US President Donald Trump, have been named - though Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes, and has also not been accused of any crime in relation to his association with Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Just this week, Melania Trump issued a surprise statement in which she denied knowledge of Epstein's activities.

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Melania called for hearings involving survivors of Epstein (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Melania's denial of knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes

"I have never had any knowledge of Epstein abuse of his victims," she said in her address on April 9.

"I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant."

Melania called for further transparency around the files, adding: "Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record.

"Then, and only then, we will have the truth."

Now, emails which appear to involve Melania have once again come to public attention after they were released as part of the Epstein files.

What did these emails allegedly involving Melania say?

Messages dated to October 23, 2002, include 'Melania' and are shared with someone called 'GI', as well as 'JE'.

The email was uploaded to the slew of files available on the Justice Department's website.

"Dear GI How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture," the woman who identifies herself as Melania writes.

"I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach?"

The 'Melania' person then says: "I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania."

Melania gave the speech at the White House on April 9 (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Did Epstein really introduce Melania to Donald Trump?

In the statement, Melania also called for congressional hearings for survivors, and addressed rumors on social media that Epstein introduced her to her husband, saying: "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.

"The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation."

Epstein became infamous for his network of rich and powerful individuals, with many famous people being named in the release of the files, though being named alone is not an indication of wrongdoing.