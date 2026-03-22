A Florida man who's been forced to deny he's Jeffrey Epstein has spoken out.

Known only as 'Palm Beach Pete', the American man went viral after a clip showing him driving around in Florida was posted to social media.

The video, which was posted by Andrew Posey, showed Pete driving in a black convertible car with sunglasses on.

Many flocked to the comments section of the viral clip, with one person penning: "That’s literally Epstein."

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After the video hit everyone's feed, Pete was forced to speak out regarding the noise of him looking like Epstein.

"Hey everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete and my video went viral because some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95, unbeknownst to me. And the next thing I know, I’m a viral sensation," he said in a video posted to the Instagram handle @NotEpstein.

Pete has been forced to speak out (Instagram)

Pete went on to appear on The Nicky Gordo Show to discuss the video, with him saying: "This whole thing is phenomenal. I'm driving down I-95, minding my own business, and some knucklehead films me, and the next thing I know, my phone is blowing up.

“I'm minding my own business. Driving down to play some tennis.

“And the next thing you know, hundreds of millions of views all over the world, phone calls all over the place when it first dropped.”

Pete went on to describe some of the bizarre situations that have occurred while he's been out.

"I was out at a restaurant… really nice restaurant with my girlfriend, and she says to me, ‘Those people at the table over there, they're talking about you,'" Pete added.

“So I went over to their table. I said, ‘You guys talking about me?’

“They said, ‘Are you the guy that went viral on the internet?’ I said, ‘Yep, that's me.’ And they wanted to take a photo immediately.

Pete has been mistook for Epstein multiples times while out and about (YouTube/The Nicky Gordo Show)

He continued: “Then I went to the bar. Bartender wanted to take a photo of me. Ran into a friend of mine also sitting at the bar. She introduces me to her friend.

"I introduce myself and snot’s coming out of his nose because he thinks it's so funny that he just met viral Jeffrey Epstein.”

Speaking in an interview with TMZ, Pete went on to say he has no plans on changing his looks following the recent attention .

He said: "I’m a regular guy, I’m retired, I’ve lived in the city for a long time. I worked in commercial real estate. This guy is dead. He was a really bad person. I can hold my head high – I didn’t do anything. I’m just a better looking version than Jeffrey."