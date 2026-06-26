A former chef who worked for Kylie Jenner has claimed that intense working conditions caused her to miscarry a pregnancy in a new lawsuit.

The suit is the third filing made against Jenner by an ex-employee in recent months, with two former housekeepers also taking legal action against the 28-year-old.

This latest lawsuit details alleged incidents in which the former chef, who has not been publicly named, claims that her workload caused her physical and mental health problems, including miscarrying her pregnancy, severe hemorrhaging, collapsing in her bathroom, and depression.

According to the complaint, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 22 and reported in the LA Times, the woman began working as a private chef for Jenner in 2024, around Thanksgiving.

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Kylie Jenner faces another workplace lawsuit (Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Early in December that year, she claims she told her supervisors, who are also named as defendants in the suit, that she was three months pregnant and, as a result, would require 'reasonable accommodations to protect her health and pregnancy'.

The first reported incident is said to have occurred later that month on New Year's Eve, when the former employee claims that supervisors who had allegedly shown ill-will towards her instructed her to 'lift and transport heavy food items across the street and uphill without assistance'.

As a result of this, she claimed that she 'became dizzy, began choking and gasping for air', and that she 'required assistance from security personnel, who intervened by providing water and aid'.

A further alleged incident happened in early February 2025, when the chef was apparently tasked with looking after an event in Palm Springs for Jenner's child's birthday. The suit claims that she requested help due to the scale of the event but was not given 'adequate support', with her supervisors allegedly ignoring concerns.

The 28-year-old has not addressed the allegations (Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event,” the suit says.

It continues: “That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload.”

The morning after the event, the suit alleges that the woman woke in Palm Springs with severe hemorrhaging.

She drove herself to the emergency room, where the suit says she 'was informed that there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost her unborn child'.

It goes on to allege that she told her supervisors about her medical emergency and miscarriage, but days afterwards she was 'falsely accused of leaving the kitchen and refrigerator in disarray following the Palm Springs event'.

The suit has been brought by a woman employed as a private chef (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

On February 8, the suit alleges that the chef again had severe hemorrhaging and collapsed while in her bathroom.

Following her miscarriage, the suit says she experienced severe emotional distress and depression, and during this period she was allegedly told by a supervisor: “Stop it, just stop it. You are upsetting Kylie. You are making her depressed.”

According to the filing, the woman is seeking an damages for alleged accommodation failures, harassment, and discrimination on the basis of pregnancy.

She also claims that she was incorrectly categorized as an independent contractor, wrongfully terminated, as well as not paid for the hours she worked or on time.

Della Shaker, an attorney representing the former chef, told the LA Times: “Celebrity status does not exempt anyone from California’s employment laws. We look forward to presenting the evidence in court and allowing the facts to speak for themselves.”

UNILAD has approached representatives of Kylie Jenner for comment.

If you need support and advice following a pregnancy loss, you can contact Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support on 800-821-6819 or [email protected].