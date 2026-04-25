A number of royal experts have revealed King Charles III's food preferences as the monarch prepares to visit the US to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

King Charles and the Queen will cross the Atlantic on April 27, for a four-day trip for the 250th anniversary of the US taking back independence from Britain.

According to Buckingham Palace spokesperson, per Reuters: "The visit... recognises the challenges the United Kingdom, the United States, and our allies face across the world. This visit is a moment to reaffirm and renew our bilateral ties as we address those challenges together, in the UK's national interest."

The trip will reportedly see the royal couple meet President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Washington, where they will share a private tea, before attending a White House ceremony and state dinner.

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Ahead of the dinner, experts have weighed in on what King Charles will be served, explaining what kind of food Charles and Camilla favour and what will be avoided on the evening.

Experts have weighed in on what might be on the menu (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I wouldn’t expect to see clotted cream on this banquet menu from President Trump, because that’s British produce," Darren McGrady, who was a personal chef to Queen Elizabeth II as well as Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry, told Fox News Digital.

"America has some incredible produce. But having said that, the palace would have been in touch, saying, ‘King Charles is not a great lover of chocolate, but the queen loves chocolate.’ Anything with chocolate on the menu, Camilla will love.

"If there’s a cheese course, the king will adore that, as he loves cheese. He also loves honey, grilled vegetables, risottos and especially lamb. There’s incredible lamb here. He would be honored if there was lamb."

The trip has been planned to celebrate the anniversary of American independence (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

McGrady said Charles will especially appreciate local produce, adding: "For the king, it’s local produce. It’s seeing goods coming into season, like asparagus, artichokes, peas, spinach and broccoli. The king would absolutely be thrilled if any of those were on the menu."

Royal commentator Amanda Matta agreed, adding: "These events are tightly choreographed but also meant to feel warm and welcoming.

"Charles has long taken an interest in food, particularly seasonal ingredients. So, a thoughtfully curated American menu would absolutely appeal to him. Unlike a British state dinner, which retains a lot of continental French inspiration, a U.S. state dinner will feature a menu that’s American right down to its core."

Matta explained that the meal should be easy to eat while holding conversations, with nothing too messy, risky or experimental on the table.

Confirming the visit earlier this month, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King and Queen will visit the United States of America from 27th - 30th April and His Majesty will visit Bermuda from 1st - 2nd May 2026.”

The visit comes after ongoing tensions between Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump has been critical about Starmer’s alleged lack of action when it came to the war with Iran, which began on February 28.