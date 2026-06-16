Couple implanted with another family's embryo in IVF mix-up reach custody agreement

A couple from Florida who found out their daughter was not biologically theirs after an IVF mix-up have reached a custody agreement with her biological parents.

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills welcomed their third child in December last year, after going down the IVF route.

The couple sued the The Fertility Center of Orlando last year, after storing three viable embryos with them.

The lawsuit noted that both parents are white, however, their IVF-conceived baby is 'a racially non-Caucasian child'. Subsequent genetic testing showed the baby was not genetically theirs.

Advert

Tiffany and Steven previously told PEOPLE they wanted to raise their daughter Shea as theirs, although they they felt "a moral obligation to find her genetic parents".

In April, it was confirmed they had found Shea's biological parents.

The clinic has since closed down (Wesh 2 News/YouTube)

"This ends one chapter in our heartbreaking journey, but it raises new issues that will have to be resolved. In addition, questions about the disposition of our own embryos are still unanswered and are even more unlikely to ever be answered," they told the outlet.

Now, the outlet reports that the couple reached a "mutually devised custody agreement," with Shea's biological parents, which will remain private. The outlet also reports that Tiffany and Steven will 'retain their rights to continue as permanent custodial parents'.

A representative for the couple told PEOPLE that Tiffany and Steve 'appreciate' the role the media have played 'in bringing them and Shea to the point where Shea’s genetic parents were able to be identified and fears about Shea’s future have been settled'.

However, the couple are 'committed to respect the privacy concerns of Shea’s genetic parents'. They also confirmed that Tiffany and Steven had 'begun and intend to continue to foster a relationship of friendship and trust,' with Shea's biological parents - and are 'committed to protecting their daughter from harmful intrusion on her privacy'.

The couple have reached a custody agreement with their daughter's biological parents (Fox News)

On their website, the Clinic announced they had closed their operations on May 20.

A lengthy statement on the website begins: "After thoughtful consideration, Fertility Center of Orlando will be closing its operations on May 20, 2026.

Patients are welcomed and encouraged to transition their care to CNY Fertility. CNY Fertility is committed to supporting your continuity of care. You will continue to see many of the same trusted and familiar faces who have been part of your care team, along with additional team members dedicated to supporting you on your journey."

They then confirmed: "Cryopreserved specimen are currently being stored and maintained by CNY Fertility."

At the end of the lengthy statement, the clinic concluded: "We are grateful for the trust you have placed in Fertility Center of Orlando and are honored to have been part of your journey."







