A caucasian couple who gave birth to a South Asian baby following an IVF mix-up still have unanswered questions.

Floridians Tiffany Score and Steven Mills were simply trying to grow their family when they began a long and difficult journey, beginning in December last year.

The pair, who had stored three viable embryos with The Fertility Center of Orlando, had successfully become pregnant with what they believed was one of their genetically matched embryos.

However, in December, the parents, who are white, birthed 'a racially non-Caucasian child', which testing confirmed was not genetically theirs and was 100 percent South Asian.

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Tiffany wrote on Facebook back in February that the heartbreaking mix-up was 'an impossible and deeply frustrating situation', while describing their daughter as 'the light of our lives and the one beautiful thing that has come from all of this'.

She added: "We continue to seek answers about our own embryos… if they still exist, or if we have living children somewhere in the world."

Tiffany and Steven previously told PEOPLE that they wanted to keep their daughter, named Shea, but felt a ‘moral obligation to find her genetic parents’.

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills are worried about their embryos (ABC 7 Chicago)

Earlier this year, they confirmed they had found Shea's biological parents, and have since reached a legal agreement to remain Shea's permanent custodial parents.

“I'm glad the parties have reached an agreement while this child is relatively young," Ninth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schreiber said at a hearing on Monday, June 15, per the Orlando Sentinel.

However, they have also taken legal action over concerns about their remaining frozen embryos.

A court document obtained by PEOPLE stated that the Fertility Center of Orlando confirmed the couple only have one viable embryo left, with one being unaccounted for, and another resulting in a miscarriage.

The remaining embryo has been transferred to another clinic and is now being tested for parentage, which could take about six weeks.

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills have reached an agreement with their baby's biological parents (ABC 7)

"Through the undersigned, their new provider contacted Defendant Fertility Center of Orlando to arrange transport and received the embryo attributed to them. That embryo will be tested for parentage and then the Plaintiffs will determine next steps,” the legal filing stated.

As for the Clinic, it announced its closure on May 20.

A lengthy statement on the website states: "After thoughtful consideration, Fertility Center of Orlando will be closing its operations on May 20, 2026.

"Patients are welcomed and encouraged to transition their care to CNY Fertility. CNY Fertility is committed to supporting your continuity of care. You will continue to see many of the same trusted and familiar faces who have been part of your care team, along with additional team members dedicated to supporting you on your journey."