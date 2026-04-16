Hunger Games star Ethan Jamieson arrested for alleged assault with deadly weapon

The Hunger Games actor Ethan Jamieson has been arrested for allegedly assaulting three men with a deadly weapon.

Jamieson, who played the District 4 male tribute in The Hunger Games (2012), was detained on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, as per court documents seen by a variety of different outlets including People and the Daily Mail.

The actor is alleged to have assaulted the three men with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Raleigh, North Carolina on March 23.

It remains unclear the identities of the alleged victims, with court documents simply naming them as E.F., J.M., and K.W.

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A Raleigh Police Department spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly that the alleged crime happened at 9:52pm after cops responded to reports of shots being fired.

The spokesperson added to the outlet: "Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who reported that an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving.

The actor in The Hunger Games (Lionsgate)

"Two additional occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson (27) as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims' vehicle."

Jamieson was denied bail on April 9 and is set to appear in court on April 30 for his disposition hearing.

A legal representative for Jamieson was not readily available.

According to online records, Jamieson was previously arrested on March 21, 2025, and later charged with resisting a public officer.

The Hunger Games actor made his acting debut in 2009 with the TV show One Tree Hill, appearing in one episode as 'Kid #2'.

A year later, Jamieson featured in The Rusty Bucket Kids: Lincoln, Journey to 16, while also appearing in a short film called Gravity in 2010.

2012 saw Jamieson appear in The Huger Games alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, while he also featured in 2017 TV mini series, Extras: The Hunger Games.

Ethan Jamieson once featured in The Hunger Games (Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

A 13-year-old Jamieson spoke to Lancashire Online in 2012 following the unprecedented success of The Hunger Games.

"I knew that the books were popular, but I didn’t know that the movie was going to be so big," he told the outlet.

While he found it 'pretty awesome' to be signing autographs and being recognised by people in Hollywood, the whole experience made Jamieson realise he didn't want to make it big in the world of acting.

"I want to be just a normal person," he added to Lancashire Online.