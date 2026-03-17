Hospital takes legal action as patient refuses to leave room months after being discharged

A hospital is seeking a court order to remove the former patient who they say is taking up valuable time and resources.

Most people don’t like the hospital, in fact, many are happy to get out of them as quick as possible, granted that nurses and doctors believe they are healthy enough to.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for one former patient who was in the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Florida.

In fact, a patient is simply refusing to leave her room even though she was discharged months ago.

The woman was discharched last year in October (Getty Stock Image)

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The hospital is now taking legal steps to have her removed. They are hoping the lawsuit against the former patient will result in a court order to force her to leave the premises. They also want the the Leon County Sheriff's Office to help in removing her.

Lawsuit documents seen by USA Today state, the woman was discharged on October 6, 2025 and ‘continues to occupy [an] inpatient room.’

The complaint continues: “TMH staff made repeated efforts to assist the defendant in safely completing discharge.

“TMH offered assistance, including coordination with family members and offering non-emergency medical transportation to obtain necessary identification.”

The complaint says that nearly a month after the woman was discharged, the hospital gave the woman written notice that legal action would be taken against her if she decided to not leave.

The lawsuit continues to state: “TMH has limited inpatient beds.

“The defendant's continued occupancy prevents use of the bed for patients needing acute care" and her "continued presence.”

The hospital has argued this issue is taking up time and resources (Getty Stock Image)

A representative for Tallahassee Memorial Hospital has said, "TMH is not able to discuss active legal matters, including background details."

It is not clear how unusual or common this situation is but those in the medical field often have to deal with bizarre situations.

In France, medical professionals were left both stunned and fearful after a 24-year-old man arrived at a hospital in Toulouse with a 16x4cm World War One German artillery shell stuck in his rectum that dated back to 1918.

According to a member of staff at Rangueil hospital, who confirmed the incident anonymously to local newspaper La Dépêche du Midi, the man turned up with severe pain in his bottom.

The situation ended up needing a bomb squad and fire fighters to come to the hospital’s aid as they evacuated the location for fear of the bomb well... doing what bombs do.

According to the outlets, the shell turned out to be decommissioned, and the scene was cleared by the bomb disposal team as being safe.



