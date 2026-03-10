A 12-year-old girl has collapsed and died following an incident on a school bus last week.

Jada West, who was a student at Mason Creek Middle School, in Georgia, collapsed after leaving the bus on March 5.

She was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away days later, on March 8.

It is reported that West had been in an argument with another girl - who allegedly wasn't from the same neighborhood - on the school bus, with footage obtained by 11Alive showing West and another girl fighting in the street.

It is believed West then walked away towards her home before collapsing.

According to West's parents, she had been experiencing bullying, however it is not currently clear what the argument was about or the nature of the fight.

"I don't understand. And she was on the ground, she wasn't breathing," West’s mother, Rashuna McLendon, told Fox 5 Atlanta.

"I'm so angry. We have to teach our children to love.”

"We just want justice for my niece," added West's aunt. "This has got to stop. And we are going to keep saying Jada West's name."

The Douglas County School System (DCSS) said in a statement: "The Douglas County School System is deeply saddened by the passing of a student at Mason Creek Middle School. We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. She will be remembered by her teachers, her classmates, and all who knew her.

"The well-being of our students and staff is of primary importance to our school system. Any situation that results in harm to a child is one we take with the highest level of urgency.

"This incident did not occur on school property or during school hours, and there is nothing to indicate that this is related to any on-campus activity. Therefore, this matter is under the jurisdiction of the Villa Rica Police Department.

"To protect the privacy of the student and her family, we are not able to share additional details at this time.

"We recognize that this loss is being felt deeply across our school community. A crisis team consisting of psychologists and counselors will be available at Mason Creek Middle School on Tuesday to help grieving students and staff and provide a space for care and support. The Douglas County School System and Mason Creek Middle School remain fully committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for every student in our care."

The Villa Rica Police Department (VRPD) is investigating the incident, meanwhile an autopsy is being performed to determine West's cause of death.

UNILAD has contacted the Douglas County School System and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for comment.