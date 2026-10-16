Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart warns women about instinct that could put them in danger

Elizabeth Smart has shared some key advice to women to keep themselves safe.

At the age of 14, Smart was abducted from her home in Utah at knife point. Brian David Mitchell entered her family home on June 5, 2002, and and and his wife Barzee went on to hold Smart captive for nine months.

Luckily a member of the public had recognized Smart out in Sandy, Utah, a few months later and alerted the authorities. Then 15, she was found with Brain and Barzee and they were arrested.

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Smart's kidnapping is one of the most high profile abduction cases in American history. Since the harrowing experience, Smart, now aged 38 and mom to three kids, has become advocate for survivors of sexual violence and abuse.

She also got her own Netflix documentary back in January called Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, which recounted her kidnapping and rescue.

See the trailer here:

In her latest venture, Smart has started her own podcast titled The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart. On the program she will interview fellow survivors about their harrowing experiences and journeys toward healing, says PEOPLE.

She told the news outlet: "I actually find these stories incredibly inspiring and help me to continue to just try to reach for the life that I want to live."

Smart continued: "These people, they are trusting me with their stories. They are sharing the worst moments of their life. They’re making themselves vulnerable. And that can be a really scary thing.

"But right off the bat, you know they survived what happened to them. You know they got away, which I think is just a testament to their strength, to their resiliency."

Elizabeth Smart seen with her husband and children (elizabeth_smart_official/Instagram)

Elsewhere the mom-of-three said she understands that there are some 'pretty terrible people in the world' and, in light of her own experiences, she's made it her mission to teach her daughters how to recognize potentially dangerous situations and trust their instincts.

Sharing her advice for women in general, Smart said: "Prioritize your safety over other people’s emotions.

"There’s this saying, you will never see a gazelle getting into an elevator with a lion. But as women, we typically stifle our intuitions.

"And even if there is someone questionable or that makes you feel uncomfortable, we think, 'Oh, I don’t wanna offend them.'"

Elizabeth pictured at the age of 15 after she was rescued in 2003 (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

But Smart said that this isn't what you should be worrying about.

"I think definitely for me, I was raised to be polite and respectful and courteous, and I think that’s great, but I would say that the idea that it was more important to be nice than it was to listen to my gut feeling was wrong," the 38-year-old explained.

She added: "In reality, I would hope that my daughters, if they felt something was wrong, would just say, nope, I’m waiting for the next elevator."