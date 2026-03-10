An NFL star accused of murdering his girlfriend allegedly consulted ChatGPT, detectives have said.

Darron Lee, 31, former linebacker for the New York Jets has been accused of killing his girlfriend Gabriella Carvalho Perpétuo, and detectives have now revealed a series of disturbing questions that Lee allegedly asked AI chatbot ChatGPT, in the day before she was found dead at their Tennessee home.

A preliminary court hearing saw prosecutors sharing the messages, in which the NFL star appeared to ask the chatbot for help in concealing the murder.

District Attorney Coty Wamp told the court that Lee had allegedly used the AI chatbot as a 'legal advisor'.

“He has conversations, dozens of conversations, back and forth with ChatGPT over a two-day period about what he did to Gabriella Perpétuo in detail,” said Wamp.

“He asks how to cover it up. He asks what to say to 911.”

One message shared with the court shares that Perpétuo had 'stabbed herself', and he asked for help because she wasn't 'waking up or responding'.

The query read: “Don’t know what to do right now. Fiancee [sic] did her crazy thing again, and now she’s messed up, I wake up and she has two swollen eyes (i didn’t do anything, self inflicted).

"She stabbed herself, slit her eye? Idk but she isn’t waking up or responding, what do I do?”

Reporting from WDEF revealed how the chatbot responded: “Got it. Here’s exactly what [redacted] is the safest way to handle it without framing it as 'police trouble.'"

ChatGPT also reportedly told Lee: “I can help you sanity-check whether it lines up with a slip-and-fall or if it’s something that should be evaluated ASAP."

The court was also shown video footage of Lee from bodycams worn by officers.

In one clip, he said: “She wasn’t saying anything, and that’s when I called 911 immediately, and I was like what is going on… I was asleep for a long time."

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Lockhart was among the first officers to respond.

Lockhart described that the house was covered in blood, saying: “There was blood going up the staircase, on the hand railing there was blood, on the walls there was blood, on the floor in the living room there was blood, in the floor on the hallway and the stairs."

Lee has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as tampering with evidence, and is currently being held in custody without bond.

Prosecutors have suggested that they intend to pursue the death penalty if he is convicted.