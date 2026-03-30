A father and son who are alleged to have lied on medical forms to father more than 600 children via sperm donation have been banned from making any more 'donations', by a Canadian court.

Philippe Normand and Dominik Seelos are alleged in documents presented to Quebec's Superior Court, March 18, to have given their sperm to a woman who was seeking fertility treatment outside of the country's regulated healthcare system.

According to legal filings seen by People, the unnamed mom-of-four had agreed with Normand and Seelos for them to donate their sperm, but the pair had misled her about how many children they had already fathered and had promised to limit how many other donations they would make.

Normand had stated that he would limit his sperm donations to 10 families, while Seelos had told the woman that he wouldn't help more than 25 couples to complete their families. However, it emerged that they'd been helping hundreds.

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The father and son duo helped to create children who have up to 600 brother, sisters, aunts, and uncles (Getty Images)

"These promises influenced the plaintiff’s decision to use their reproductive material," the legal documents alleged.

These filings revealed that the mom-of-four had conceived all of her children by donations from the father and son, with Normand's sperm being used for her first three and Seelos' for her final child.

The plaintiff claimed to have only discovered that the pair were father and son after the donations were made. In turn, this led her to realizing that they might have been misleading her about other information.

After looking deeper into the pair's past, the mom found out that Normand had fathered at least 162 children by sperm donation, while Seelos' sperm had resulted in an astonishing 451 pregnancies.

This means that her four children have literally hundreds of siblings, as well as aunts and uncles, as a result of the pair's alleged misrepresentations. Which could make dating a real roll of the dice in the future.

The mom only discovered that the pair were father and son after they had impregnated her four times (Getty Stock Image)

In response to finding out that she had allegedly been misled, the woman asked the Quebec court to issue a permanent ban on the two men from donating any more sperm.

The filings show that both Normand and Seelos contested these claims in court, with neither admitting to the allegations brought forward by the dismayed mother of four children, who have over 600 brothers and sisters.

They specifically denied making any commitments about how many other children they would make via sperm donation, while refusing to admit to any of her other complaints.

But the court still sided with the plaintiff, with the judge barring the father and son sperm-donating duo from fathering any more children with third parties.

The pair were also ordered not to contact anyone seeking a sperm donation, or to advertise their sperm-related services to the public. To ensure that they cannot get around the order, the judge also required that copes of his ruling be handed out to clinics where Normand and Seelos plied their trade.