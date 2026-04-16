A cruise ship passenger who fell on a cruise ship has been awarded $300,000 in damages after a drunken fall.

Diana Sanders was a passenger on the Carnival Radiance cruise ship in January 2024 when the fall happened.

The 45-year-old nurse from California said in a lawsuit against the cruise line Carnival Corporation that she was over-served and given 14 shots of tequila, and was served multiple shots within just one hour.

Between 2:58pm and 11:37 pm, the passenger was served at six different bars: Blue Iquana Tequila, the Serenity Bar, the Red Frog Rum Bar, the Radiance Casino bar, the Winners Luck Bar, and the “Bar @ Sportsquare”, on January 5, 2024, according to the complaint.

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Sanders claims she was ‘visibly intoxicated’ during this eight-and-a-half-hour period.

Sanders says she was served 14 tequila shots (Getty Stock Image)

Her attorney, Spencer Aronfeld argued that the crew members were ‘negligent’ after continuing to serve her alcohol, ‘while she was exhibiting these visible signs of intoxication’.

According to the suit, Saunders was served while she was, ‘swaying, stammering, slurring her speech, had alcohol on her breath, and was acting belligerent while she was in plain view of the crew members serving her these alcoholic beverages’.

Sanders suffered a fall between January 5 at 11:45pm and January 6 2024 at 12:20am after she stumbled while trying to walk down some stairs.

She was found unconscious at the bottom of a staircase in a crew-only area, Aronfeld said.

The passenger suffered multiple injuries which are listed in the suit. This includes “a concussion, headaches, a possible traumatic brain injury, back injuries, tailbone injuries, bruising, pain, suffering, extreme mental anguish” and more.

Sanders visited several bars on the ship (Getty Stock Image)

Sanders requested a trial jury and damages for all her court costs, pre- and post-judgment interest, and previous and future costs.

Carnival fought against the lawsuit and argued that Saunders failed to identify to any bartenders or bars where she was overserved.

The court documents read: “Therefore, the over-service of alcohol count should be dismissed for failure to sufficiently identify a negligent employee.”

“There are no allegations regarding Plaintiff stumbling, sleeping at a bar, slurring her words, or exhibiting any other intoxicated-like behaviors.”

Sanders was given a jury trial, which began on April 6 and lasted four days.

Carnival was found 60 percent liable, while Saunders was found 40 percent negligent.

After requesting $250,000 in damages, Saunders was awarded $300,000 for the emotional pain, suffering and mental anguish; 75 percent of which was aggravated by the incident.

A spokesperson for the cruise line told People it disagrees with the verdict and 'believes there are grounds for a new trial and appeal, which it will pursue'.

UNILAD has contacted Carnival Cruise for further comment.