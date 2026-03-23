Warning: This article contains discussion of suicide which some readers may find distressing.

The family of a 13-year-old boy from New Hampshire who died by suicide days after his birthday has alleged that repeated concerns about bullying and his mental health were not taken seriously.

Josiah Michael Dwinell tragically died on Thursday, March 12, in Alstead, New Hampshire - just eight days after he became a teenager.

Family members said Josiah had been dealing with persistent bullying at school and on the bus in the period before his death.

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Shaena Stebbins, who identified herself as his aunt and created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and medical expenses, shared claims about the struggles the teen had allegedly been facing.

In a message posted online, Shaena said Josiah’s biological mother died more than five years ago and that he had since been adopted by his 'Mimi', who, she said, had been advocating for him as he dealt with bullying.

Josiah Michael Dwinell tragically passed away just days after celebrating his 13th birthday (GoFundMe)

“He was being bullied at school and on the bus not one person outside his home tried to help him,” Shaena claimed.

“He went to the hospital on numerous occasions where his Mimi sat by his side holding him trying to get him the help he was seeking and his mental health was overlooked, and everyone outside his home said he was seeking attention.”

She added: “My nephew decided after a bus ride home that he couldn't handle the bullying anymore.”

Shaena went on to remember Josiah as 'an amazing brother, son, nephew, and all-around young man who meant so much to everyone who knew him'.

“Josiah brought light and joy to our lives, and his absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled,” she wrote.

“We are heartbroken and still trying to process this tragedy, but we want to honor his memory and give him the farewell he deserves.”

Josiah was described as an 'amazing brother, son, nephew, and all-around young man who meant so much to everyone who knew him'(GoFundMe)

Following the tragedy, Susan Stearns, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-New Hampshire, spoke about the importance of clear and compassionate conversations with children experiencing emotional distress.

"You want to be having conversations, but you don't want to assume that a middle schooler, for example, has more knowledge than they do,” she told PEOPLE.

“So you want to be finding out what it is they know, what it is they're thinking about, and being a calm presence acknowledging grief.”

Adding: "If you are concerned that someone might be considering suicide, then you want to ask that directly. It's a myth that you're going to put an idea into someone's head, and the reality is that is the best way to engage someone in that conversation."

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.