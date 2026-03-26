A warning has been issued to millions of Americans as the first predictions for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season have been detailed.

The hurricane season is when tropical storms and cyclones are most likely to form, with this period extending from June 1 to November 30.

During this time, hurricanes are more common and some have deadly consequences if necessary precautions are not taken.

New findings by meteorologists at AccuWeather uncovered that there could be between as many as 11 and 16 named storms in 2026. Furthermore, it's predicted that as many as five could land directly on the east coast of the US or Gulf States.

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AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said: "It's very important that everybody from South Texas all the way to Maine prepares equally for each and every hurricane season, regardless of the forecast.

"Even if it's expected to be a slightly below average hurricane season, we can still see major hits across the United States."

Miami facing the brunt of a tropical storm (Getty Stock Photo)

While the hurricane season may begin in June, meteorologists note that tropical storms may surface earlier than ever before due to waters being hotter than ever.

In more encouraging news, experts are predicting a fall below the 10-year average for both total storms and hurricanes, with that even being at meteorologists' higher end forecast.

However, Americans are still being warned about the threat hurricanes can bring, particularly for those who may not abide to public guidance.

Those in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana and Virgina could well face the brunt of any hurricane, leading to the possibility of billions of dollars of damages and possibly even casualties.

DaSilva added: "There is no reason to let your guard down this year. It only takes one storm to cause major damage, disruption and heartache. Review your insurance coverage, safety plans, and local evacuation routes now. Make sure your emergency supplies are stocked up."

Hurricane season is fast approaching (Getty Stock Photo)

In 2025, it was predicted we'd see 19 named storms across the Atlantic, with ten of those being that strong they would be considered a hurricane.

However, those figures were overestimated as only five storms last year reached such levels of power.

Though, Erin, Humberto and Melissa, three of the named storms, did reach Category 5 strength.

The highest category means that 'catastrophic damage will occur with winds of 157mph or higher'.

The National Weather Service explained: "A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months."