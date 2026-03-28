A 14-year-old girl is facing serious criminal charges after crashing a car while allegedly driving under the influence, tragically resulting in the death of her one-year-old child.

The unnamed girl was driving a silver sedan on the eastbound lane of Virginia's Interstate 64 at around 2am on March 23 when the horror crash took place, with the teen veering off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail.

After hitting the railing, local police say the vehicle crossed lanes and smashed into a lane barrier on the opposite side of the interstate, leaving the 14-year-old driver seriously injured.

However, the crash proved deadly for the one-year-old who was being transported unrestrained in the car, just weeks away from his second birthday on April 4. The Virginia Pilot reported that the infant died a few days later in hospital on March 26.

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The crash took place on Interstate 64 in the early hours of Monday (Wikimedia Commons)

The 14-year-old from Hampton, Va., who was not wearing a seatbelt according to WAVY, also suffered severe injuries from the crash and was taken to hospital.

Police officials said she is now facing a slew of charges, including driving under the influence, driving without a license and a child restraint violation. Further charges are still being considered in her case.

But members of her family have spoken to local outlets in the wake of the tragic death of the one-year-old child, with the baby's grandmother speaking to WTKR News 3 to share: "I’ve been in his life since day one.

"This is the hardest."

She also pointed out that the father of the child, her son, is a 17-year-old. Which would have made the baby's mother 12 when the child was conceived.

Family members told local outlets that they did not know where the 14-year-old got the vehicle (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The boy's mom told the outlet that she could not bring herself to hate the mother of her grandchild for what took place on Monday night, identifying her as the 14-year-old involved in the crash.

She said: “The Lord, my spirit, won’t let me. My spirit won’t let me.”

It was also relayed to the outlet that the baby's name was Ma'Khai, with them sharing private videos of the one-year-old enjoying himself at a gathering on Friday night, just a few short days before the crash on the I-64 in Hampton. It is not clear where she got the vehicle from, or what she was driving under the influence of.

Meanwhile, another family member has spoken to the outlet to express their grief and issue a plea to other teens.

“Be more responsible,” the baby's godfather told WKTR. “Stop trying to outgrow your age and just be your age. There’s nothing wrong with being a teenager.

"Stop thinking that you’re grown.”

The crash remains under investigation.