Footage of Trump 'waving at nobody' sparks confusion as cameraman praised for zooming out
Home>News>UK News

Footage of Trump 'waving at nobody' sparks confusion as cameraman praised for zooming out

It's not the first time the president has been seen wandering off on his own

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

Choose your content: