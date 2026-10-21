Footage of Trump 'waving at nobody' sparks confusion as cameraman praised for zooming out

Donald Trump was videoed on Monday waving to nobody as he headed towards the presidential helicopter.

A video showed the president wandering across towards the newly renovated helicopter pad at the White House, then waving, saluting, and bowing as if he were interacting with a crowd of onlookers.

The only problem, was as the camera zoomed out, nobody was there.

A clip of the moment was posted on X by the account Donk Media, which pointed viewers to the 21-second mark, where the camera widens to show the surrounding area.

Its caption read: "LOL - Trump stops mid helipad to wave and salute nobody."

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One comment on X praised the camera work, reading: 'Well done on the wide shot.'

Who was Trump waving at on the helipad?

A second angle of the departure, as described by the Daily Beast, shows Trump dragging his right leg and patting it as he approached Marine One.

He then stopped walking and began waving, while his aides approached from an entirely different direction.

Users on X speculated that the president might have been hallucinating or waving at his reflection.

It is important to note that footage does not show who, if anyone, was standing out of frame.

A still from the recording also shows a uniformed service member near the helicopter's open doorway.

Presidents customarily return salutes from military personnel at the steps of presidential aircraft, but the clip captures only one moment of the departure and does not show everyone positioned around the helicopter.

President Donald Trump, 80, left the White House for Kansas on Monday, October 19. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump does have previous for wandering off in the middle of conversations.

The Daily Beast also pointed to an earlier moment during Trump's visit to Japan in October 2025. Walking through a room filled with dignitaries and a military band, he appeared to lose track of where he was heading, the outlet said, at one point leaving Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi behind.





In October 2026, a video went viral showing Trump wandering past the open door of his presidential limousine, 'The Beast,' following a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia.

In the footage, Trump bypasses the waiting vehicle and walks out onto the open tarmac until Secret Service agents gently redirect him.

While detractors pointed to the moment as potential evidence of cognitive or spatial disorientation, supporters and fact-checkers countered that the clip lacked context, suggesting he was simply walking over to greet a group of people standing just out of the frame.

What was Trump doing in Kansas?

Trump was due to speak at 6 p.m. at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City, outside Wichita, in support of Republican Sen. Roger Marshall. Doors were set to open at 2:30 p.m., with the rally program starting at 4:30 p.m.

Trump was due to speak at 6 p.m. at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Marshall is seeking a second term against Democrat Adam Hamilton, and several national polls have rated the race a toss-up, KCUR reported, though Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1932.

The visit forms part of a midterm campaign swing in which Trump planned to stop in several red-leaning states.