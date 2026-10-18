Ex-WWE star Benjamin Satterley's cause of death confirmed as bronchial asthma

Benjamin Satterley's cause of death has been ruled as natural and as having resulted from bronchial asthma, a medical examiner's office has revealed.

On September 27, Satterley - known in the ring as Pac - was found having passed away in a car outside of CAVA in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and WWE star was 40 years old.

The wrestling star passed away just one day after wrestling for AEW's 'All Out' event in Hoffman Estates on the Saturday evening (September 26).

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The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has since confirmed Satterley died from natural causes.

A spokesperson told The Post his cause of death was bronchial asthma.

The star died at the age of 40 (John Giamundo/WWE via Getty Images)

What is bronchial asthma?

Bronchial asthma is a 'chronic, inflammatory disease of the airway that causes periodic "attacks" of coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness,' WebMD explains.

Cleveland Clinic adds the condition causes 'long-term chronic inflammation in your airways'.

This inflammation can make the airways react more to 'certain triggers' such as cold air, exercise or pollen which can prompt the airways to narrow, swell and fill with mucus, causing difficulties breathing alongside wheezing or coughing.

It warns: "Without treatment, these flare-ups can be fatal."

All Elite Wrestling has also since taken to X to pay tribute to the star.

All Elite Wrestling's tribute to ex-WWE Benjamin Satterley

The company shared a video of some of Satterley's best moments, both inside and outside the ring, alongside interviews of him speaking about his work and life.

The caption reads: "The very, very best of us. Truly one of a kind. We love you so, so much, Ben. We miss you so, so much. We always will."

And it's not taken long for fans to flood to the comments to pay their respects too.

One X user wrote: "I didn’t cry till the footage of that match with him and Brodie…this video package was amazing. And closing with his words for Butcher…then everyone huddled around the chair. Just so powerful."

"I didn’t cry till the footage of that match with him and Brodie…this video package was amazing. And closing with his words for Butcher…then everyone huddled around the chair. Just so powerful," another added.

A third wrote: "This was the most beautiful tribute I've ever had the pleasure to watch."

It follows AEW president Tony Khan speaking out in praise of the star, stating Satterley 'defined excellence'.

He stated in a post shared online: "Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband & friend to his many loved ones, + in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency + dedication to the sport that he loved & traveled the world to pursue."

Fellow AEW wrestler Evil Uno also wrote: "I am in shock. This is heartbreaking. We have lost another great person, a great soul, a true professional."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].