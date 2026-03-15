A survey has found that a surprising number of people have masturbated while at work.

Rubbing one out while on the clock might seem very unwise, but the survey found that it's more common than you might think.

The pressures of work-related stress lead a shocking number of people to visit the office toilet, where they can relieve stress.

Of course, working from home also increase this as well.

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There are of course a lot of things that people sometimes do while bored at work like surreptitiously browsing online shopping or checking social media.

But despite indulging in a little alone time being another level entirely, it seems that a lot more people than you might think are at it.

So just how many people is it?

Erika Lust opened up about how she encouraged the practice at her office (Pedro Gonzalez Castillo/Getty Images)

Well, the survey from Time Out indicated that a whopping 39 percent of people admitted to having masturbated while on the clock - well over a third.

Some explained that it was a way to relieve stress and boredom, and others as a hangover cure.

But while most companies might frown on the idea of staff masturbating at work, one company has taken the opposite approach and actively encourages it, within reason.

This is, of course, a production company that makes erotic films.

It's run by Erika Lust, who has been hailed as a major figure in producing ethical pornography that centers things like consent and a healthier depiction of sex.

Lust now allows her employees to take a 30-minute masturbation break, even providing a space for them to indulge.

She explained that this isn't just about letting people blow off steam though, it may even help productivity.

"The truth is masturbation can help people manage stress, regulate their sleep, and connect with their body and sexual desires, among other advantages," she said.

She added: “With the pandemic and the huge shift in how we live our lives, I began to notice that my employees had become somewhat agitated and were performing with less energy than before."

“So, knowing that there's only one thing that will make everyone feel good, I set up a private masturbation station for them to enjoy.

“I value my employees and I know that when they feel good, we do good work.”

Lust explained her rationale behind allowing masturbation at work (Pedro Gonzalez Castillo/Getty Images)

Dominnique Karetsos, co-founder and CEO of the Healthy Pleasure Group (HPG), echoed Lust’s comments about the practice.

She told Boots that she defines ‘healthy pleasure as sexual self-fulfilment’.

“Understanding that sexual self pleasure is related to both sexual health and sexual wellbeing – and therefore a vital part of both our physical and emotional health – is incredibly important,” she said.

“Beyond a person’s sexual behavior, sexual self-fulfilment means having access to high-standard sexual health information, education and care, while also recognising your right to sexual pleasure, satisfaction and intimacy, without fear of shame or embarrassment.”