Everyone in a relationship should keep an eye out for five precursors to the inevitable end of a loving partnership.

From the US state of Oregon, therapist Jeff Guenther believes there are a handful of common, recurring problems that prove impassable for couples.

There's no denying it, being in a relationship can be tough at times, but pushing through issues, together, in a mature way is often the key to success.

Some issues, though, spell impending disaster.

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Guenther regularly shares advice via the TikTok account @therapyjeff, and here are some of his most golden of nuggets:

Guenther shared the signs couples should watch for (Getty Stock Photo)

Neglecting small gestures

"Over time, if you stop engaging in little acts of affection like compliments, flirting, touching, or spending quality time together, it's as if you have become roommates merely crossing paths in the hallway," the specialist said.

"This creates a significant gap, making it feel too daunting to mend things or perhaps, you have already moved on emotionally."

Always arguing about the same things

Arguing can lead to breakups?! Duh! But more specifically, if you're going over old ground time and time again.

The expert noted: "Frequent unresolved arguments where the same issues resurface without any resolution or repair, lead to deep-seated resentment, contempt, and emotional exhaustion.

"This means even minor disagreements trigger a sense of 'here we go again,' followed by shutdown and withdrawal."

Growing apart

Next on Guenther's handy (but depressing) list was the damp reality of just growing apart.

"Number three, growing apart. Sometimes partners simply grow apart and it leads to unexpected shifts in the relationship." Yeesh.

Arguments and growing apart are often signs of a breakdown in a relationship (Getty Stock Photo)

Craving independence

Then we have the sticky topic of one half of the partnership craving independence. This can be a final nail in the coffin.

"Occasionally, a partner craves freedom outside the relationship. This often isn't about the partner's inadequacy, but about a personal journey of self-discovery.

"That partner seeking independence might still love their significant other, but this need often leads to feelings of being trapped, creating a gap in the relationship that's hard to bridge," Guenther suggested.

Falling for someone else

Finally, and most brutally, is when somebody in the relationship begins to develop feelings for another outside of the bubble. You are well and truly screwed in this instance. Sorry.

"Developing feelings for someone outside the current relationship typically signals unmet emotional needs," Guenther revealed. "It's perceived as a significant betrayal and it erodes trust and breaks emotional connection.

"The redirection of affection for someone else renders the task of mending the original relationship extremely difficult, if not impossible."