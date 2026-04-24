A conjoined twin has revealed how she respects her sister's boundaries when it comes to intimate time with her husband, after the tying the knot in October 2024.

It's been nearly two years since conjoined twin Carmen Andrade married Daniel McCormack, after meeting on the dating app Hinge in 2020.

Carmen wore an emerald green gown for the autumn ceremony, and now lives with her husband in Connecticut.

But given that Carmen is a conjoined twin, their relationship faces unique challenges that require good communication, mutual understanding, and careful navigation of personal boundaries.

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Her sister, Lupita, is asexual, an orientation where a person experiences little to no sexual attraction to others.

The conjoined twins, originally born in Mexico, have defied odds through the years, and have lived far past doctors' expectations.

They share some ribs, their entire circulatory system, as well as their digestive and reproductive systems, but each have their own heart, lungs, and stomach.

Doctors warned their parents the twins may not live beyond three days. (YouTube/Channel 4 documentaries)

While separation surgery was an option presented to them at a young age, doctors noted that the extremely complex operation could result in serious neurological problems or death.

Having been conjoined their entire life, the twins are open about people's curiosity, specifically when it comes to how Carmen and Daniel's relationship actually works.

And the siblings have now opened up about how they navigate intimate moments between Carmen and Daniel, 28.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Carmen said the sisters are 'constantly talking' about where they're at.

"I don't know how else to put it," she added.

Carmen noted that if her sister isn't particularly comfortable with a private moment, be it cuddling or couple chat, she said the two 'respect that'.

As for Lupita, she admitted she had ways to distract herself, saying: "I have headphones and a phone. I don’t care."

But interestingly, Carmen admitted she isn't the overly-affectionate type anyway.

Carmen and Lupita have learned to respect one another's boundaries. (YouTube/Channel 4 documentaries)

"I think there's a certain societal expectation that there needs to be affection the entire time within a relationship. But all we do is joke around a lot of the time."

While the 25-year-old did admit that she and her husband often feel 'kind of guilty' for the time they spend together, they do their best to balance it out.

And as for Daniel, he claimed that people's curiosity frequently oversteps the line.

"People are obsessed with sex, you know? And it is just like, frankly, it’s none of your f**king business."

Carmen concluded: "I don’t understand why people need to know about my private parts in order to humanize us."