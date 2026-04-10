A guy has revealed what it's like dating a man nearly 20 years his senior as he lifted the lid on how they both came to be in their first homosexual relationship.

When Drake, 23, and Mark, 42, met one another at work, they never imagined that they'd end up falling for one another.

The couple met on the set of an adult movie that they were starring in around a year and a half ago and then 'fell in love after [their] collab'.

In light of the age gap between then, Drake said he has a lot of people telling him that their romance 'creepy' and weird'.

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"When we're out people will look and go, 'Oh, is this your dad?'" Drake shared in video on the Love Don't Judge YouTube channel.

Drake Von works in the adult industry (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Mark added: "People immediately think I'm trying to prey on someone half my age, but really Drake's the boss here. I learned from Drake all the industry stuff."

They further joked that the people that make comments about them online are actually their 'biggest fans'.

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake admitted that he never thought he'd strike up a relationship with a man.

"I never thought I could be in a serious relationship with a man, I always thought I was attracted to women," he shared. "In high school I had many girlfriends, that was what I was just kind of into until I met Mark."

Drake added: "I was a little curious but Mark really got me out of my shell."

There's nearly 20 years between Mark and Drake (drakevonx/Instagram)

Meanwhile Mark insisted that he had 'no idea he had a gay bone in his body' until he met his now-boyfriend Drake.

The 42-year-old further divulged that he crew in the Midwest, sharing: "It’s like you go to high school, then you go to college, then you play football, then you get married to a woman.

"Then I moved to California and I realized that you don't have to live that way – and it felt right."

While people may question if Mark is Drake's dad, supposedly the 23-year-old is the one who plays 'daddy'.

"When it comes to the filming part and everything, I like to be daddy," Drake said. "You know, I like to take control."

With this in mind, Mark insisted that one of the biggest misconceptions in age gap romances is that the older person is 'the dominant'.

"I see Drake as my peer despite the years difference," he said.