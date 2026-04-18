RFK Jr. defends Trump's comments on ending a 'whole civilization' claiming it was a 'message of love'

Donald Trump has been defended by his Health Secretary after issuing an alarming warning to Iranians, which threatened to end their ‘civilization’.

On Easter Sunday, Trump seemed to take issue with the rejection of his first ceasefire negotiation attempt as afterwards, he took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to scathe that the US could take out Iran 'in one night', but would reconsider if the nation reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

But after his comments seemed to fall on flat ears and America saw its gas prices increase, Trump once again took to his channel – but this time things got even more serious.

He threatened Iran: "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will."

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Robert Jr. Kennedy defended Donald Trump (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

He added, according to People: "However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?"

He had given the nation a deadline of April 7 to agree to a ceasefire, as he wrote: "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

This was met with immense backlash from political figures, and commoners alike, with minority leader of the US senate Chuck Schumer stating, per The Independent. “This is an extremely sick person. Each Republican who refuses to join us in voting against this wanton war of choice owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is.”

But now, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has argued that the POTUS meant it as a ‘message of love and compassion to the Iranian people.’

He said the post was a 'message of love' (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

At a House hearing on Friday, April 17, Democratic lawmakers asked him if he was worried about the mental fitness of Trump, due to his threat.

That’s when he stated: “Absolutely not.

Calling Trump ‘a genius’ at international relations and the ‘best business bargainer that we’ve ever had in the presidency,’ Kennedy said there was a deeper meaning behind his words.

He said to members of the House Education Committee: “It was clear that he was sending a nuanced message. He was sending a message of brute force and violence to the mullahs to incentivize them to change, but also sending a message of love and compassion to the Iranian people.”

He added: “So you can look at it and say, 'Oh, it's insane that he'd make this kind of threat.’ But he's a dealmaker. He's a bargainer."

UNILAD reached out to RFK Jr. and the White House for comment.