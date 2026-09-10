Woman forced to move house to fit $94,000 My Little Pony collection explains why she'll never sell
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Woman forced to move house to fit $94,000 My Little Pony collection explains why she'll never sell

Miranda Worby has been building her collection of My Little Pony items since 1997

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Guinness World Records

Topics: Guinness World Records, Money

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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