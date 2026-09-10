Woman forced to move house to fit $94,000 My Little Pony collection explains why she'll never sell

A woman who has spent $54,000 on her huge My Little Pony collection moved house to fit all her items - and she still isn't done.

Miranda Worby, 42, from Suffolk, United Kingdom, now holds a Guinness World Record for her extraordinary collection of over 4,550 My Little Pony items - but it didn't come cheap.

"I've spent about £35,000 - £40,000 ($47,000 - $54,000) which is ridiculous when you say it like that," Miranda tells UNILAD.

However, Miranda's collection of ponies are worth a lot more money than she's spent, telling us her whole collection, which has since risen to over 7,000 items, would be worth 'at least £60,000 to £70,000,' ($81,000 - $94,000).

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"There's some rare ones in there that I can't put a price on because they've never come up for sale, but I would say it would be worth at least that," she says.

Despite being able to make a hefty profit from her collectables, Miranda tells us she has no plans to - because she'll just want to buy them again.

"I would miss them. As silly as it sounds, I would miss the collection," she says.

Miranda's collection began almost three decades ago, when she was just three years old. As a little girl, her dream was to have a real horse, like many children, her parents said she wasn't able to. So, she settled for the next best thing, My Little Pony.

Miranda began her collection after wishing for a horse as a child (Guinness World Records)

The 42-year-old proudly displays her collection in the biggest room in her house, which she moved into eight years ago due to the sheer amount of collectables she had accumulated over the years.

"I moved house so that I could display them because they were just in boxes, and I didn't really like the idea of collecting if I was just going to keep it in a box," Miranda adds.

"I want to be able to see them and I want others to appreciate the collection as well."

Moving house wasn't enough, however, as the My Little Pony enthusiast says she also had to remove furniture to display them all - including a bed and wardrobes.

Miranda has over 7,000 My Little Pony items in her collection (Guinness World Records)

"This was obviously the spare bedroom in the house originally," she tells us, while showcasing her collection on a Zoom call.

"The bed had to go, the wardrobe had to go, everything like that had to go so that I could move them into here. I didn't want a bed in here I wanted it to be completed designated to My Little Pony. So everything got moved out for that."

However, not everyone is a fan of the room, with Miranda saying some of her friends just 'couldn't handle it' when they walked into the room.

"Some people can't handle it and I don't know why. I suppose because I'm used to it. But so for me, it just, I don't really take notice of it as such."

They'll have to get used to it though, as it doesn't look like the 42-year-old will be slowing down any time soon, telling us she buys new items 'three or four times a week'.

Miranda takes pride in her collection, and wants those who also find joy in collecting.

"If someone starts collecting, whether it's My Little Pony or something else, I want them to know it's okay to collect what you love."

"Just enjoy it. You're not hurting anyone, there's nothing wrong with it."

Other additions to the 2027 Guinness World Records include the world's most tattooed living person, Remy Schofield from Canada.