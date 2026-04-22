The countries cracking down on tobacco use as UK introduces lifetime ban for anyone born after 2008

The UK has passed a landmark law which will make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born after January 1 2009.

Prior to this someone had to be at least 18 years old in order to legally buy tobacco, but now anyone born after this date will never be able to legally buy them for their whole life.

Government ministers in the UK have explained that the new rules are aimed at taking preventative measures, arguing that it is easier to stop people from ever starting smoking than it is to get someone to quit.

UK Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Prevention is better than cure — this reform will save lives, ease pressure on the NHS [National Health Service], and build a healthier Britain."

Advert

Critics of the bill have suggested that it is an unnecessary overstep into civil liberties, as rates of smoking have already been dropping after bans on smoking in public places such as pubs, as well as years-long education campaigns about the health risks.

The UK government wants to stamp out smoking (Eko Prasetyo/Getty)

Nonetheless, the bill has now received royal assent, meaning that King Charles III has formerly passed it into law.

The bill was introduced to 'create a smoke-free generation, gradually ending the sale of tobacco products across the country and breaking the cycle of addiction and disadvantage'.

It also aims to 'strengthen the existing powers to ban smoking in public places to reduce harms of passive smoking, particularly around children and vulnerable people.'

In addition to the main provision banning the sale of tobacco after a certain age, there are also sections regulating the marketing of vaping products.

It's a big step for the UK, but what other countries are taking strong measures to crack down on smoking?

France

France might have the image of sitting nonchalantly in Paris drinking coffee and smoking, but french president Emmanuel Macron has previously spoken about having all 20-year-olds smoke-free by 2030.

This is through measures such as making smoke-free areas bigger, and increasing the price.

Portugal

Portugal also has similar plans, but for 2040 rather than 2030, and hopes to achieve this by restricting tobacco sales specifically to tobacconists and airport shops, meaning that supermarkets, bars, and off-licenses will not be able to sell them.

The new rules mean young people will not be able to buy tobacco (SimpleImages/Getty)

Canada

Canada aims to reduce smoking to 5 percent by 2035, including increased warnings on tobacco products.

There's already warnings on packs of cigarettes, but the new rules would mean that there was a warning on each individual cigarette.

This would also carry over onto filter paper as well.

Australia

The state of Queensland, the largest in the country, has launched a campaign for smoke-free spaces in public.

This covers areas such as school car parks, as wellas any events for people under the age of 18.

Mexico

Mexico has extended a previous ban on smoking in the workplace and in bars, cafes, and restaurants to include all public settings.

This includes places such as beaches and parks, and would effectively limit smoking to the home.

Not only that, but any promotion of tobacco was also banned.