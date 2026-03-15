Warning: This article contains discussion of cancer which some readers may find distressing.

A teenage boy used his one Make-A-Wish opportunity to help others, instead of himself, as he battled rare cancer.

Jude Baker was diagnosed with a disease that the National Cancer Institute reveals impact three out of one million people each year.

The cancer is not only rare, but also aggressive, giving many patients a prognosis of around a 60 per cent chance of survival, per The Royal Marsden.

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For Jude, who was 12 years old at the time of his diagnosis – it was a painful time in his life.

However, he wanted to ease the pains of others while he was fighting his own battle.

Jude Baker was 12 when he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer (YouTube/ @11Alive)

Speaking with 11Alive, Jude, who is now 14, revealed that the chemotherapy to treat his Ewing sarcoma cancer – a cancer that impacts bones and surrounding tissue.

“It wasn't even [the fear of] knowing I could die,” he explained. “The chemo … it hurt.”

Because of his age and diagnosis, Jude was able to qualify for the Make-A-Wish Foundation gift, which allows critically ill children under the age of 18 to make their dreams come true via a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

A lot of people would immediately come up with travel destination, celebrities to meet, or things to cross off your bucket list, but for Jude, he wanted to make a difference.

“I got out of my version of heck, and I want to help others who are in a similar situation, their own version,” he said, revealing that he chose to instead help the homeless in his area.

“I wanted to help them out because I was in a bad situation and they were too,” he added.

Jude ended up handing out sleeping bags, backpacks and supplies, and also giving hot meals to over 300 people locally.

Now, he’s in remission and wants people to know that you don’t have to wait for an opportunity like Make-A-Wish to help others.

He said, per 11 Alive: “It doesn’t have to come from a wish. You can help too.”

Now, local business owner, Kevin Godfrey, has set up a GoFundMe for Jude and his family, so he can spend the money to do something for himself.

He wrote on the page: “We want to raise money to send Jude and his family on a trip they will never forget — a chance for them to step away from hospitals, treatments, and worry and simply enjoy time together making memories.

“Jude has already shown our community what true compassion and selflessness looks like. Now we want to show him just how much his kindness has meant to all of us.”

Initially, the donation pot was capped at $5,000, but after surpassing the funds and reaching over $33,000, it is now set at $50,000.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.