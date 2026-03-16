What happens to sperm cells that are not expelled from the body? Your guess is as good as mine, but science has the answer.

It might come as a shock to you, but a lot of people don’t actually know what goes on inside the reproduction systems of men.

While we women are prone to getting a rude reminder every couple of weeks, men typically go through puberty, and sail through until the end of their lives.

So, considering what’s going on down there might not be something worth noting – but a lot happens internally.

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When it comes to sperm, men tend to develop the cells between the ages of 10 and 12, and this production doesn’t stop.

But when it doesn’t get expelled, something fascinating happens.

Ejaculation is a whole process (Getty Stock Images)

A simulation has shown the exact process behind it, with Dr. Smurf on YouTube explaining the phenomenon of epididymis – a tube that stretches around the testes.

Sperm starts in the testicles before it moves to the epididymis, where they stay until ejaculation.

With a shelf life of a few months, (around 74 to 76 days), like any product, there is an expiration date.

However, the video shows that when this happens to sperm, instead of going bad, it goes through a process of 'degeneration'.

When this happens, the sperm is broken down and reabsorbed into the epididymis, lending its proteins to producing more sperm.





But there can be side effects of intentionally preventing ejaculation.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are many reasons why a person may not be able to release sperm.

Things like epididymal hypertension, or ‘blue balls’ can make the testes uncomfortable, or maybe the lack of being able to ejaculate comes from health problems such as hypogonadism (low sex hormones), hypothyroidism (thyroid production), or hyperprolactinemia (high levels of prolactin in the blood).

Some people even suffer from Anejaculation, the inability to ejaculate, despite being able to orgasm and create sperm.

Whether it occurs through a pelvic injury or another source, it can actually lead to infertility if not treated.

Then there are psychological ramifications of not ejaculating for extended periods of time, with Medical News Today revealing it can lead to people reporting things like anxiety and depression.

But on the flip side, a 2021 study said frequent loss of sperm via intercourse and masturbation ‘is causally linked to anxiety, weakness, and insomnia’.

So, it’s a little mixed in what science thinks about it.