Comedian Nick Swardson wasn't aware how serious his stomach pain was until he ended up in hospital - swiftly realizing it wasn't a 'super fart' after all...

In true Swardson style, the comic actor was still cracking jokes and in good spirit as he recorded a video from his hospital bed, as he addressed followers.

"Hi everybody! It's Nick Swardson, with more life advice," he said via an Instagram video.

He then warned those with a 'sharp pain in their abdomen,' to not assume that it was 'a super fart,' or even food poisoning, as he did.

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"It could actually be your appendix, which is what I'm going into surgery for right now."

In fact, he announced it happened to him during filming - warning people to get these type of pains checked out.





The 49-year-old didn't say what it was he was filming - but told fans he'd reveal all later.

"Shortly, I'm getting David Spade removed from my phone," he later joked.

"This is what happens when Howie gets out of the closet," Spade responded in the comments.

Nick was then granted well wishes by a number of famous faces and fans in the comments, who wished him a 'speedy recovery'.

"Love you pal! Wishing a speedy recovery. Good thing you got it checked out!" one comment read.

Another said: "I will never mistake my diverticulitis for appendix pain again! Get well soon Superfart!"

Swardson underwent the surgery to have his appendix removed, but updated his followers that lucky, they didn't burst.

"Anyone want my appendix?" he wrote. "Luckily it didn't burst."

Appendix bursting, known as a perforated appendix, is specifically dangerous as 'bacteria get released into your abdomen and can cause a serious infection,' HealthLine states.

These are sometimes very hard to treat, with the rupture increasing the longer treatment is delayed.

Nick Swardson mistook his appendix problems for food poisoning (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

What are the symptoms of appendicitis?

One of the main reasons people get their appendix removed is due to appendicitis, which is most likely caused by a blockage in the appendix, MayoClinic reports.

As per the site, symptoms of appendicitis include:

Sudden pain that begins on the right side of the lower belly, or begins around the belly button and shifts to the lower right side.

Nausea or vomiting

Loss of appetite

Bloating of the stomach

Pain that worsens with movement and coughing

Stomach upset which can include diarrhea or constipation.

As always, those who are unsure, or feel like they are experiencing symptoms should seek medical advice.