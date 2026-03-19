A mother from Los Angeles has claimed a rare surgery left her cancer-free after after she was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer.

Amy Piccioli decided to get some health advice last year after suffering from an unpleasant stomach bug. While concerned, she did think it may be down to dehydration, and not in a millions years did cancer come into her mind.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Amy said: "I had no symptoms. I’m one of those people who’s very diligent about my health and very cognizant about changes in my body. So for this to have happened without any signs or symptoms was just shocking to me."

The 39-year-old went on to say she felt 'numb' when she was told the extent to which the cancer had spread. "Immediately, you have those feelings of panic and fear," she added.

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She continued: "The cancer was all over my liver. In cases where the cancer is confined to one side of the liver, they can basically cut that portion out … but in my case, a resection was not a possibility because the cancer was everywhere."

Amy was left shocked by her diagnosis (Northwestern Medicine)

While Amy admitted that chemotherapy was a success, she stated 'the chances of eradicating the cancer entirely from my liver with chemo alone was very slim'.

That left a liver transplantation as the only solution for a full recovery.

The procedure is not particularly common in the US, though Amy did discover Northwestern Medicine in Chicago could accommodate for cancer patients.

Satish Nadig, a transplant surgeon at Northwestern Medicine, revealed to Fox News that a number of things need to happen before a patient can undergo the surgery.

"Response to chemotherapy is a critical gatekeeper for liver transplantation in colorectal liver metastases," the healthcare professional said.

Amy underwent the procedure in December 2025 after a childhood friend offered to be a donor.

Amy (L) with her donor, Lauren Prior (R) (Northwestern Medicine)

While the operation was only three months ago, Amy is already feeling back to her usual self.

"The first week or two were difficult, but by week four, I was up and around, getting back to doing normal life things," she added to Fox News Digital.

"About two months out, I started working out again. I'm now three months out and feel completely normal. It’s amazing what the body can do."

Remarkably, a recent blood screening found 'no evidence of disease' in Amy's body, though she will continued to be monitored in Chicago until the end of this month before returning home to LA.