Warning: This article contains discussion of cancer which some readers may find distressing.

A mom has issued a warning about the signs of a type of cancer that people need to watch out for.

While cancer might be something many might assume they don't need to worry about when they're younger, sadly this particular form of the condition is on the rise in patients under the age of 50, with a three percent annual increase.

It's not clear precisely what is causing the increase in cases in this age group, however, one study has theorized that a virus infecting bacteria in the body and changing how they behave could be a factor, though more research is needed.

Lifetime statistics for the condition show an alarming prevalence, with some one in 25 men and one in 26 women getting colorectal cancer at some point in their life.

Colon cancer rates are increasing in younger patients (Alvaro Medina Jurado/Getty)

In the US, estimates from the American Cancer Society say that in 2026 around 158,000 people will be diagnosed with the condition, and there will be around 55,230 deaths.

Around one in five people who are diagnosed with colorectal cancer are under 50, and a 43-year-old mom who had the condition has now shared some of the seemingly innocuous signs.

Sharing her story on Reddit, she wrote: "I had hardly any symptoms at all, and when I had just one mild symptom my cancer was already stage 3 and had spread.

"The most common symptom for early colon cancer is no symptoms. I was told the tumor was likely in my body for five-10 years without me knowing."

Even more alarmingly, the woman explained that she didn't have anything which might increase her risk of this form of cancer.

"I have no known risk factors for this cancer," she wrote. "I am not overweight and eat well. I exercise and have a healthy lifestyle.

"Before cancer I did drink but moderately (a couple glasses of wine on the weekend.) No family history. No cancery genetic markers."

The mom shared some signs to watch out for (Keeproll/Getty)

Finally, the mom opened up about how doctors had told her that they don't know why rates are increasing in younger patients.

"My doctors all tell me they have no idea why colorectal cancer is skyrocketing in young people," she said.

"You can theorize all you want but until we have more funding for more research we won’t know why.

"I have met vegans, teetotalers, personal trainers who got colon cancer at a young age."









But the big advice that she gave was to bite the bullet and get yourself checked out for pre-cancerous polyps.

"Colorectal cancer is PREVENTABLE if you have polyps detected and removed," she wrote. "Actually preventable. You cannot say that for most other cancers."

What are the symptoms of colon cancer?

Colon cancer grows slowly (Getty Stock Images)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms of colon cancer may include:





Pain in your tummy

Bloating

Blood on or in your poop

A change in your bowel habits, e.g. constipation or diarrhea

Feeling like you still need to poop even after going to the toilet

Feeling tired or weak

Unexplained weight loss

However, it's worth noting that some of these symptoms can be caused by other conditions, so it's worth getting them checked out.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.