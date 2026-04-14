Itchy skin is a common complaint for many reasons, but it could also be a sign to go to the doctors to be assessed for cancer, as there are four main types that list itching under its symptom list.

Now, itching can be caused by many different factors, like allergies, fabrics, or skin conditions – but when it comes to cancer, it could just be the beginning.

According to oncologist Dr Amit Garg, there are a few other things to be conscious of if you have itching that doesn’t go away.

The cancer doctor, who is based in California and educates his followers on TikTok about conditions to look out for, has explained the four cancer types and how they differ.

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Let’s get into this:

There are four cancers that present with an itch (Getty Stock Images)

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of lymphoma cancer that affects the lymphatic system and lymph nodes.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it’s highly treatable and usually curable when found early.

With this type of cancer, it begins in the white blood cells called B lymphocytes and is treated with one or a combination of treatments like ‘chemotherapy, radiation, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, bone marrow transplant, also called bone marrow stem cell transplant, and clinical trials.’

Dr Garg says a symptom of this is ‘severe, generalised itching’ that is generally worse at night.

Other symptoms include pains in the glands in your groin, armpit or neck, a temperature, sweating at night, sudden weight loss, a painless lump in your glands, or shortness of breath.

Lymphoma comes in two forms (Getty Stock Images)

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

This non-Hodgkin lymphoma type of cancer causes flat patches on the skin that could easily be confused with eczema.

However, if you continue to itch and nothing you’re trying is working – it might be best to consult a doctor.

Itching can be mistaken for other issues (Getty Stock Images)

Polycythemia Vera

This blood cancer causes an uncontrolled amount of red blood cells to be made by a person’s bone marrow, which can then slowly grow without the patient’s knowledge until the symptoms become obvious.

This can include things like ‘itchiness, mostly after a warm bath or shower,’ ‘numbness, tingling, burning or weakness in the hands, feet, arms or legs’, a ‘feeling of fullness soon after eating’, bloating, pain in the left upper stomach, unusual bleeding in the gums or nose, painful swelling of one joint, shortness of breath, and bone pain – per the Mayo Clinic.

The doctor also notes it can also present itself as ‘headaches, blurred vision, red skin, high blood pressure, dizziness’ and confusion.

But if it doesn't go away, it's best to get checked (Getty Stock Images)

Gallbladder/ pancreatic cancer

According to Dr Garg, while a lot of symptoms connected to these two cancer types are localized in the abdomen or back, they can also come with ‘intense itching’ because of the bile salt deposition in the skin.

It can also cause diarrhoea, and a person’s skin turns yellow.

A woman who experienced non-stop itchy skin that was worse at night for one whole year before her doctors took her seriously, ended up with a diagnosis of Hodgkin Lymphoma. While it’s not common for itchiness to be cancer, when she began to experience other issues like a cough, fluctuating body temperature and no longer being interested in food, it became clear she was dealing with something serious.

Then came the lumps.

So, if you have an itch you can’t get rid of, seeking advice can’t hurt.