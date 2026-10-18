The little-known condition that can make you drunk without drinking has been explained by an expert
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The little-known condition that can make you drunk without drinking has been explained by an expert

The condition can spike someone's blood alcohol levels after eating certain carbohydrates

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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