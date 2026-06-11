A new study has claimed the age you lose your virginity could determine how you survive the aging process.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data suggests the average age Americans have sex for the first time is 17, with only 12-14 percent of young adults virgins between the ages of 20 and 24.

Meanwhile, by the time Americans reach their late 20s, it's believed just 5 percent have yet to lose their virginity.

Now, it's claimed the age in which you have sex for the first time may have an impact to the outcome of the aging process, according to researchers from Shandong University in China.

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They spoke to 400,000 people from the UK and subsequently discovered that those who lose their virginity at a young age are more at risk of several factors.

In the detail study, scientists looked into genetic databases to find DNA markers linked with the age people made their 'sexual debut'.

Scientists immediately picked up on a link (Getty Stock Photo)

The team remarkably found that people who displayed sexual activity at an earlier age tended to struggle more in the ageing process, including higher frailty and poor results in longevity measures.

Kaixian Wang, lead author of the study, said: "Frailty index, miserableness, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) appeared to play especially important roles.

"Our findings suggest that the timing of first sexual intercourse may be connected to aging through multiple psychological, behavioral, and disease-related pathways.

The expert continued: "Nonetheless, our findings do not mean a single behavior determines a person's future health.

"Instead, they highlight how early-life experiences may cluster with mental health challenges, chronic disease risks, and functional decline over time."

When you lose your virginity impacts the aging process, according to researchers (Getty Stock Photo)

If you're to learn anything from the study, researchers have said it's important to tackle health issues promptly and early on to avoid problems later in life.

Long Sun, who also worked on the study, added: "Prevention and intervention across the life course may help reduce later health disadvantages and promote healthier aging.

"Our findings further affirm the value of early sexual health education and broader support for adolescents who may be at higher risk."

Researchers remain unsure of the reasoning behind the link between losing your virginity and the impact that has on the aging process, though they do have a few theories.

They have suggested: "This may be attributed to elevated risks of unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases, substance abuse, and physical health conditions during adolescence and adulthood, which are closely linked to earlier sexual intercourse, and can significantly compromise life expectancy and elevate aging-related vulnerabilities."