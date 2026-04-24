Uber Eats delivery drivers are sharing how much they earn in a typical week, as well as their most famous drop-offs.

Given how many Uber drivers you might see riding around any major city at meal times, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Uber Eats drivers are completely raking it in.

When you've had a late finish at work and can't bare to think about starting a recipe with more than one ingredient, it's by far one of the most convenient options for a quick and easy dinner.

Some would say potentially too convenient, offering doorstop delivery from all your favorite take-out spots in as little as 15 minutes or so.

Advert

But many delivery drivers are opening up about just how much money they make from the job, which might surprise avid users who spend many a dollar on the service every week.

Many of whom are celebrities, according to a Reddit thread dedicated to Uber Eats drivers sharing their most famous drop-offs.

"I once delivered to Shia Lebeouf, he had a very intense presence about him but he tipped well, $35," one driver wrote.

Uber Eats drivers are opening up about their earnings. (Getty Stock Photo)

As another added: "Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, I live in the Kansas city Northland market area."

But it seems that one-off tips from A-listers don't bump up their salaries quite as much as expected.

Uber Eats drivers are paid per delivery, with earnings comprising a base fare, promotional bonuses, and 100 percent of their tips.

And while many claim to be earning upwards of $1,500 per month, others are now setting the record straight.

Sharing their reality on Reddit, one driver revealed that in one week, they had made a total of $331.81, including tips.

"I know all markets are different but I’m sure this is the more common realistic estimate for most markets," they wrote.

"Not only that, but this was during a pretty busy week so you can just imagine how my other weeks look like."

There are many conflicting salaries. (Getty Stock Photo)

The driver noted that this was their 'side gig', but still wishes the pay was a 'little better'.

"The fact is that you’re really not going to make anything over $12 an hour," they continued.

But others in the thread argued differently.

Another said: "I'm not doing $1,500 but definitely doing more than $12 an hour. This is last week for me ($670.98). Average about $26 an hour give or take."

One also wrote: "I’m at almost $300 for the week, and I’ve only done 10 hours."

What's clear is that the amount Uber Eats drivers can make really depends on the area that they are delivering in.