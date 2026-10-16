Bowel cancer symptoms mistaken for IBS, including changes in bowel habits and unexplained weight loss
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Bowel cancer symptoms mistaken for IBS, including changes in bowel habits and unexplained weight loss

Dr Fong says you should start to become concerned when symptoms keep recurring

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Cancer, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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