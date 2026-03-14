Vet makes heartbreaking request to all pet owners putting their pet down

A vet has made a heartbreaking request to people who are taking their dogs to be put to sleep.

Saying goodbye to a beloved pet is a horrible and hugely difficult experience.

After years of companionship together, you have to take them for a final visit.

But a vet has revealed one thing which they find particularly difficult when someone brings their dog on that final visit.

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This is when someone leaves the room before their dog is euthanised, something the vet said can make the experience much more difficult for the dog.

While it's undeniably a really horrible experience to have to be with your dog in their final moments, the vet explained this would give them some comfort.

The vet asked that people stay with their dog to say goodbye ( Westend61/Getty)

The alternative, they explained, is that your dog's final moments are spent panicking and wondering where you've gone.

Taking to social media, the vet explained that they always try to 'give grace and save judgements'.

Nonetheless, they said that it is 'f***ing depressing to have a dog spending it’s final moments looking for where their owner went'.

"I feel like it’s the very last comfort you can give your friend, just being there by their side to comfort them," they wrote.

"Uggh. We had one recently that hit me hard, I just wish it could have ended differently."

They went on to say that some people might assume that they had 'just stepped out', but explained that dogs are already very stressed when they come to the vet.

"Even if that was the case, they still stress out," they wrote.

The vet explained that dogs are left wondering where their owner went (Jena Ardell/Getty)

"Y’all, this dog we euthanised literally tried so hard to walk himself out the front door with his leash after his owners left and continued to cry and stress out until the propofol got him. "We did our jobs and gave all the treats and love, but the focus was always, 'where did they go?'"

They added: "Say what you want, I just think it’s a bummer that those were his final moments. He was a really good boy and I wish he could have been more relaxed because I think he deserved it."

A second vet agreed, pointing out: "It might be hard to say goodbye but it's hell for them."

She added: "They already don't like the vet, they're confused, they're scared, they're sad and they're looking for you when they take their last breath.

"I can try to provide them as much love and comfort as I humanly can but at the end of the day, I'm a stranger to them."

So while it might be extremely difficult, your dog will be better off knowing that you're there.