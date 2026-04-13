Percy Jackson returned to our screens after Disney+ turned it into a TV show, but the lead actor has been facing issues with some fans that he’s now called ‘weird’.

Rick Riordan's best-selling novels have taken on a new face since Logan Lerman starred as the hero in Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief film franchise.

Riordan announced the series has been picked up by Disney+ all the way back in 2020, with him revealing: “The wait is over, demigods.

“I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens. The smart folks at Disney+ have given us the greenlight.”

Advert

But while the 2025 release has been a success so far, with Walker Scobell, 17, taking on the role of demigod Percy... things have been getting a little dark.

Namely, in the form of some people allegedly sending death threats to girls who could be acquainted with the actor.

Walker Scobell hit back at bad fan behavior (Disney+)

Taking to his Instagram account to address the situation, The Adam Project star wrote on his Story how this time has impacted him: “Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom. Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It’s not fair to them or to their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That’s just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this.”

Revealing that he’ll no longer attend an important life event due to the harassment, people in the comments online were quick to call out certain fan behavior.

One person said: “Imagine making this boy skip an important school event over delusional loveless people thinking they got a chance with him.”

He called out the threats (Instagram/@walker.scobell)

Another wrote: “Poor Walker Scobell.. he just wants a normal prom.. but then this happens and it’s not okay…”

Someone else commented: “It’s sad that he can’t enjoy the most fun moment in his high school career because grown adults are weird.”

A fourth added: “Walker seems like a solid, level headed guy just trying to enjoy high school. Sending love and normalcy to him and all the girls getting harassed. Real fans protect peace, not destroy it.”

But as always, there are those who just don’t get why things like this are big deals.

One X user wrote: “Bruhhh calm down who tf is you?”