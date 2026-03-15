Netflix has claimed that only a small percentage of viewers made it to the end of a horror movie on the platform.

When it comes to horror movies there are some pretty scary options out there.

Whether it's the jump scare demonic adventures in The Conjuring series, body horror like Hellraiser, or ones which showcase the brutality of humans, like 28 Days Later.

But one film on Netflix is reportedly so scary that the streamer claimed that only a handful of viewers were able to make all the way to the end.

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This is Veronica, from Spanish director Paco Plaza, which was released in 2017.

And, as with many big horror movies, rumours are already circulating about how it's actually based on a true story.

The movie was directed by Paco Plaza (Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Disney+)

The movie is based on the case of Stefania Uterres Lázaro, who died in 1992.

Stefania reportedly died after using a Ouija board, and the movie follows the events leading up to her death.

It starts off with a phone call and a police report, and features real locations, names, and dates and times in the story, with the credits even featuring images of the real places.

For his part, Plaza has previously explained that he had felt free to bring his own spin to the story, and while the movie does incorporate the real world events, he didn't see it as a documentary.

Speaking to a Q and A at the Toronto Film Festival, he said: "In Spain it's very popular, this story, because it is, as we say in the film, the only time a police officer has said he has witnessed something paranormal, and it's written in a report with an official police stamp and it's really impressive when you look at it.

"But I think when we tell something, it becomes a story, even if it's in the news. You only have to read the different newspapers to know how different reality is, depending on who's telling it. So I knew we were going to betray the real events."

Netflix claimed only a small number of people made it all the way to end (Netflix)

He added: "I just wanted to make a whole vision… but the whole story of Veronica and the sisters and Antonito, this little Marlon Brando with glasses, it's all a vision."

People took to the comments on social media to share their own thoughts, and weren't impressed by the claims.

One wrote: "Not scary! Great story line.. but def not scary"

Meanwhile another posted: "It wasn't that scary but creepy enough in the end when we could see the real police photos", and a third said simply: "The movie wasn’t that scary."

Could you make it to the end?