A popular Instagram page that was thought to be that of a young, female Army service member has suddenly disappeared from the internet...

Jessica Foster, who has been branded as the 'beautiful Army blond', proved to be a hit with MAGA.

The young woman shared dozens of photos of her Instagram page, even some with President Trump.

Jessica started posting to her account around four months ago and her pro-MAGA page quickly blew up and she amassed a million followers.

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In one viral photo, Jessica was seen walking side by side with the president at an airfield. She was seen sporting a khaki green Army dress jacket paired with a matching skirt, tights, and high heels, with her blond hair scraped back into a bun.

Jessica Foster appeared to have met with President Trump numerous times (Instagram)

Another photo depicted her standing on a warship in the Strait of Hormuz, and she even appeared to give a speech at a Board of Peace event (Trump's brainchild).

But there's a catch to Jessica's apparent perfect patriotism — she's artificial intelligence, The Washington Post has revealed.

According to the newspaper, there’s no public record of Jessica's military service. Her Instagram page (which has now disappeared from the social media platform) was also full of red flags that indicated she was actually AI.

It's likely that Jessica was created by an AI image generator.

Speaking about this, Sam Gregory, executive director of Witness, a video-advocacy group that researches deepfakes, said to the Post that Jessica is 'the apotheosis of what MAGA fantasizes about, all packed into one channel'.

"It’s obviously AI: There’s no provenance to the images, no history around her, visible glitches," Gregory went on.

"There’s any number of real and unreal beautiful women online, but having one that’s so proximate to power, around the big events of the day, has a different cachet."

In light of the discovery, Meta has confirmed that it has taken down Jessica's page for violating its policies.

One AI generated image showed her with Zelenskyy and Trump (Instagram)

Jessica isn't the first account to dupe people into think she's a real person; the same happened with an influencer whom many branded as 'the world's most beautiful woman'.

Named Nia Noir, the 'model' who had gone viral on TikTok and Instagram was revealed to be AI.

Speaking to UNILAD, tech expert Konstantin Levinzon revealed what some red flags are to look out for that could indicate that someone (or something) is AI.

"AI often struggles with limbs and joints; another red flag of AI-generated images and video is often a person’s skin," he said.

"In real photos, it is usually possible to spot micro-details, even with heavy makeup or editing.

"The image also looks sculpted rather than photographed: facial symmetry isn’t perfect, especially around the eyes, and the eyes have a glassy, artificial glow."