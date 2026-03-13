Veteran who lived until 100 left one final life saving gift behind

A World War II veteran who lived to the age of 100 left a life-saving gift behind that will mean his unmatched legacy will continue to live on for years to come.

Dale Steele, from Pierce in Nebraska, served at the end of the second World War in France, Germany, Belgium, and Czechoslovaki, according to organ procurement organization, Live On Nebraska.

The site notes that during his final mission, Dale 'sought out remnants of the German army and assisted concentration camp survivors in returning home'.

He was also promoted to staff sergeant and deployed to Nuremberg during his time in the army.

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In his latter years, Dale and his wife Doris opened their door to the local community, providing them with many snacks and a social space to practice sports.

Dale's incredible legacy will continue for years to come after Live On Nebraska contacted the veteran's family about a potential liver donation.

KMVT reported Dale sustained a head injury earlier this year and was placed on life support before he ultimately passed away.

When he died on February 26, his liver was recovered at Nebraska Medical Center before being transplanted the next day.

The president and CEO of Live On Nebraska, Kyle Herber said: "This is a story about a life of service that didn’t end at death. Mr. Steele lived a full century giving to others, and through donation, that generosity continues in a way that will impact lives for years to come."

Roger Steele, Dale’s son, expressed to KMVT his shock that his father was chosen given his age, though Dr. Lee Morrow from Live On Nebraska explained how age is not crucial when it comes to a liver transplant because of its ability to regenerate cells during different points of life.

Dale and his wife Doris (Live On Nebraska)

"Your liver is about 3 years old, my liver is about 3 years old and that 100-year-old donor, his liver was about 3 years old," Morrow explained to KMTV.

Roger also spoke with Nebraska Public Media following the transplant, as he explained how his father managed to live a long and healthy life.

The veteran's son said: "He had a strong body that was able to carry him through his 100th birthday. I think that came from hard work. People from his generation didn't have a notion of exercise. When they went to bed at night, they were tired from having worked hard all day. That was their exercise."